'They Cannot Touch Rohit Or Kohli': Two Reasons Why BCCI Can't Drop Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's 138* at Lord's defied retirement speculation.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made headlines with a sharp, candid statement regarding the selection dynamics around Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Amid growing speculation that the BCCI selection committee might phase out senior players ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Ashwin asserted on his Hindi YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, that dropping either star batter is nearly impossible as long as they wish to play.

His comments came right on the heels of the third ODI at Lord’s against England, where Rohit Sharma responded to intense retirement rumors by smashing a heroic 138 off 110 balls while chasing 388. Addressing the growing chatter, Ashwin broke down two key reasons why Rohit and Kohli remain practically untouched.

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Unmatched Personal Credentials And Proven Track Record

The first major reason Ashwin highlighted is the massive volume of runs and individual milestones both players have accumulated throughout their careers. According to Ashwin, their long-standing record as premier match-winners grants them a level of immunity that cannot simply be set aside.

Speaking directly about their stellar career records, Ashwin stated:

"They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play. It is because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12,000 runs; they cannot touch him."

Mass Fan Following And The Batting Battalion

The second reason Ashwin pointed out is the overwhelming support and fan power both batters command across the globe. He emphasized that dropping figures of their stature is not just a cricketing decision it carries massive public ramifications because millions tune in specifically to watch them perform.

Explaining how their fan base protects them from selection cuts, Ashwin said:

"The other thing is, they cannot be touched because they are batters. They have an army, a battalion. People come to see them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down."

Contrasting Fate Of Indian Fast Bowlers

Expanding on his point about public support, Ashwin drew a stark contrast between star batters and India’s premier bowlers. He explained that while dropping a star batter triggers massive outrage, leaving out top fast bowlers rarely creates the same level of noise among fans.

Ashwin highlighted this disparity by saying:

"But if Shami, Siraj or Bhuvneshwar are not picked, 10 people will question. 100 people, 1000 people, maybe 10,000 people will question. But they won't make noise. If a day comes when people would make noise for bowlers, it would be difficult to drop them as well."

Rohit Sharma’s Masterclass Amid Retirement Noise

Ashwin's bold observations were backed up on the pitch by Rohit Sharma's performance at Lord's. Following two modest outings earlier in the series, reports had surfaced suggesting the selection committee was considering moving past the veteran opener.

However, Rohit delivered a brilliant masterclass, scoring 138 runs including 17 boundaries and 5 sixes to keep India in a daunting chase of 388. After the match, Rohit shrugged off the chatter, affirming that the "noise will be there" and making it clear that his focus remains entirely on performing for the national team.