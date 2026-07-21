Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Under Fire Over KL Rahul's ODI Role: 'Absolute Waste...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dodda Ganesh questioned KL Rahul's number six ODI position.

Rahul managed 1 and 12 runs from that spot.

Ganesh argued Rahul's number five success is underused.

Series defeat prompted wider tactical and selection discussions.

India's ODI series defeat to England has reignited debate over KL Rahul's role in the middle order. Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh believes the experienced batter is being underused, arguing that his move down to No. 6 has reduced his impact despite an impressive record higher up the order. The criticism follows India's 2-1 series defeat in England.

Dodda Ganesh Questions Rahul's Batting Position

Ganesh took to X after the Lord's ODI to question why Rahul continues to bat at No. 6 despite his success one position higher.

The former Karnataka pacer argued that Rahul has already proved himself at No. 5 and deserves greater responsibility in the batting order.

He suggested the current approach from the team management has limited one of India's most reliable ODI batters.

WATCH POST

KL Rahul, after owning no 5 with unreal numbers, being pushed to no 6 looks something like this. Absolute waste of a genuine batter #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9mIYGXXrMN — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) July 20, 2026

Writing on X, Ganesh said:

"KL Rahul, after owning No. 5 with unreal numbers, being pushed to No. 6 looks something like this. Absolute waste of a genuine batter. #ENGvIND."

The comments came after Rahul managed scores of 1 and 12 in the two ODIs he played against England.

Rahul Had Little Time To Influence The Chase

Rahul missed the second ODI in Cardiff because of illness before returning for the series decider at Lord's.

He replaced Washington Sundar, who was unavailable because of injury, but batted at No. 6 once again. Ishan Kishan also kept wicket, leaving Rahul to focus solely on batting.

By the time Rahul walked to the crease, India were already under pressure in their chase of 388.

He struck two boundaries but was bowled by Jofra Archer for 12, leaving India needing a major recovery that never arrived. England eventually won by 27 runs to seal the series.

Former Pacer Defends Rahul Against Online Criticism

Ganesh also criticised the reaction Rahul received after the defeat, saying the batter is too often blamed regardless of the match situation.

He argued that Rahul's versatility has worked against him, with expectations remaining high despite frequent changes in role.

In another post on X, Ganesh wrote:

"The reason KL Rahul faces so much hate and bullying online despite his unreal numbers and versatility in ODIs is because of accounts like these."

He added:

"The game was practically over by the time KL came in at No. 6, but who gets the blame? It's KL again. At this rate, KL could even be blamed for Indian diplomatic relations with the rest of the world."

India Face Bigger Questions After Series Loss

India began the series with victory at Edgbaston but lost the final two matches to hand England a 2-1 series win.

The defeat has triggered debate over several selection and tactical decisions, including Rahul's batting position under head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.

Rahul is expected to return to India's Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15. He heads into that assignment after scoring a century in the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this year.