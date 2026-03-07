If rain interrupts the final, there is a reserve day. If the match still cannot be completed, the trophy will be shared between India and New Zealand.
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Who Gets The Trophy If IND vs NZ Final Is Washed Out?
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Shared trophy or a record third title? Explore ICC's 10-over rule and March 9 Reserve Day as India looks to win in a rain-free but scorching Ahmedabad final.
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: The stage is set for a historic showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday, March 8, as India and New Zealand battle for the T20 World Cup 2026 title. While India is chasing a record-breaking third trophy, the Black Caps are determined to secure their first-ever T20 crown. However, with the memories of past tournament washouts lingering, fans are asking the million-dollar question: Who wins if it rains?
The ICC "Washout" Rulebook: Reserve Days and Shared trophy
The ICC has established strict protocols to ensure a result is reached on the field, but a "Joint Winner" scenario remains the final contingency.
The 10-Over Rule: Unlike the group stages, a minimum of 10 overs per side must be bowled to constitute a completed match in the final.
Extra Time: Officials have an additional 120 minutes of buffer time on both the scheduled match day and the reserve day to complete the game.
The Reserve Day (March 9): If the match cannot be finished on Sunday, play will resume on Monday, March 9, from the exact point where it was interrupted.
The Shared Trophy: If the match cannot be completed even on the Reserve Day—despite all efforts to reduce overs—the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy will be shared between India and New Zealand.
Historical Note: This "Shared Trophy" scenario has only occurred once in a major ICC final: the 2002 Champions Trophy, where India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after rain ruined both the main day and the reserve day.
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Heat, Not Rain, is the Hurdle
While the rulebook is ready for rain, the local forecast suggests a different challenge. According to Google Weather, Sunday in Ahmedabad will be sunny and clear with a 0% chance of rain.
Maximum Temperature: Expected to hit 38°C during the day.
Minimum Temperature: Dropping to a pleasant 22°C at night.
Conditions: Clear skies and northwest winds at 5 mph will provide a perfect, albeit hot, setting for the 7:00 PM IST start.
