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English NewsSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Shares Special Message for Team India, Debunks Fake Statement

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Special Message for Team India, Debunks Fake Statement

Suryakumar Yadav denied a viral fake statement, backed Team India despite his omission and shared a heartfelt message for youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryakumar Yadav expressed unwavering support for Indian team.
  • He encouraged young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi via message.
  • Yadav denied circulating false statement attributed to him.

Suryakumar Yadav Statement: Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his unwavering support for the Indian cricket team despite being left out of recent T20 assignments. The experienced batsman was sacked from captaincy despite going ubeaten in bilaterals and winning the Asia Cup as well as the ICC T20 World Cup. Even so, Suryakumar made it clear that his commitment to Indian cricket remains unchanged, using social media to encourage the team and address the misinformation.

His post also included a special message for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who continues to make headlines at the start of his international career.

Suryakumar Reaffirms Support For Team India

In his message on X, Suryakumar wished the current Indian squad well and insisted that he would continue backing the side from the sidelines.

"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support."

Read More: Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked; Sanju Samson Dropped

The 35-year-old also singled out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, offering words of encouragement as the youngster embarks on what promises to be a significant journey in international cricket.

Surya Advises Caution Against Fake Statement

Alongside his message of support, Suryakumar addressed a statement that had been widely circulated on social media under his name. Although he did not specify which post he was referring to, he categorically denied making or approving it and urged fans to avoid spreading unverified claims.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorized any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information,"

Suryakumar concluded his post by reiterating his enduring commitment to Indian cricket, making it clear that his support for the team extends beyond selection matters.

"My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me."

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, who welcomed both his show of support for the national side and his attempt to set the record straight over the misleading statement circulating online.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Suryakumar Yadav's stance after being left out of recent T20 assignments?

Suryakumar Yadav expressed unwavering support for the Indian cricket team despite being omitted. He made it clear his commitment to Indian cricket remains unchanged.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say about statements circulating under his name?

He categorically denied making or authorizing any such statement widely circulated online. He urged fans not to believe or share unverified information.

Did Suryakumar Yadav offer support to specific individuals or the team?

He wished the current Indian squad well and offered full support. He also singled out teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with words of encouragement.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG T20 Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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