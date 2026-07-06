Zimbabwe T20Is: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked; Sanju Samson Dropped; Check Full List

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for India's three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to begin on July 23 in Harare.

Shreyas Iyer has been named captain, while Tilak Varma will serve as vice-captain for the tour.

The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Mayank Yadav and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Uncapped fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur have also earned call-ups.

India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

India's Zimbabwe T20I Schedule

July 23: 1st T20I – Harare

July 25: 2nd T20I – Harare

July 26: 3rd T20I – Harare

In a separate announcement, the BCCI confirmed that Shivam Dube has replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's ODI squad for the ongoing tour of England.

India ODI Squad For England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube.