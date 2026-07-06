Zimbabwe T20Is: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked; Sanju Samson Dropped; Check Full List

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English NewsSportsCricketZimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked; Sanju Samson Dropped; Check Full List

Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked; Sanju Samson Dropped; Check Full List

BCCI named Shreyas Iyer captain for India's Zimbabwe T20Is starting July 23, with Tilak Varma as deputy. Ishan Kishan returns, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns a call-up.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 08:07 PM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for India's three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to begin on July 23 in Harare.

Shreyas Iyer has been named captain, while Tilak Varma will serve as vice-captain for the tour.

The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Mayank Yadav and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Uncapped fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur have also earned call-ups.

India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

India's Zimbabwe T20I Schedule

  • July 23: 1st T20I – Harare
  • July 25: 2nd T20I – Harare
  • July 26: 3rd T20I – Harare

In a separate announcement, the BCCI confirmed that Shivam Dube has replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's ODI squad for the ongoing tour of England.

India ODI Squad For England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Breaking News ABP Live SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Zimbabwe T20Is
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