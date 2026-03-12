Suryakumar Yadav Reveals 'Baahubali' Factor Behind India's Third T20 WC Title

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After securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title with a 96-run victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has shared the unique internal methods that drove the team’s success. Following a tense Super 8 loss to South Africa that threatened their campaign, the squad turned to cinematic inspiration and competitive rewards to reset their mental state.

Baahubali Edit and The Super 8 Reset

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Captain Surya revealed that the turning point came after the defeat to the Proteas. To lift the mood, the team’s video analyst prepared a ten-minute montage showcasing the players’ best performances from the last two years.

"One reel for the batters was set to the Baahubali song, and one for the bowlers was set to 'O Shera Teer Te Taj' from Kesari 2. These small moments make a team stronger," Yadav told the publication.

This psychological "reset" helped India navigate a must-win virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies before they dismantled England in the semifinals.

The ₹10,000 Fielding Prize

Fielding standards remained a top priority throughout the tournament. Suryakumar revealed that fielding coach T. Dilip introduced a financial incentive to keep practice sessions high-energy. As per the captain’s revelation, Dilip offered a ₹10,000 cash prize for the best fielder in each practice session. This competitive edge translated directly to the field, where spectacular catches from the likes of Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan became the hallmark of the tournament.

Language Barriers and Dressing Room Culture

The Indian skipper also highlighted the importance of a transparent and lighthearted team culture. He mentioned that fostering "freedom of speech" allowed players to bond beyond their on-field roles. Yadav recalled humorous moments that helped ease the pressure of a home World Cup, such as Rinku Singh attempting to speak English or Tilak Varma’s thick Hyderabadi accent during team meetings.

"I make sure to talk to everyone at ground level. Those tense moments sometimes turned into funny ones," Suryakumar said.

By winning the 2026 edition, India became the first team to defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win the trophy on home soil. Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for his 321 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah took 4 for 15 in the final to cement India’s status as the most successful nation in the format's history.