MS Dhoni As CSK Head Coach? CEO Drops Big Hint About Future Role

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) navigate the aftermath of their IPL 2026 campaign, the franchise's leadership has dropped a massive hint regarding the future of legendary talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

With speculation mounting over his transition away from the playing XI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has openly given a "green light" for the iconic former captain to assume the role of head coach, officially putting the ball in Thala's court to decide his next step.

A Permanent Fixture in Yellow

Addressing the media following the conclusion of CSK's season, Kasi Viswanathan made it clear that Dhoni's association with the franchise is lifelong and unrestricted. The management views him not just as a former player, but as the foundational pillar of the franchise's identity.

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CSK CEO confirmed that the management is entirely receptive to Dhoni stepping into the head coach or mentor role whenever he chooses to officially hang up his boots.

Viswanathan emphasized that the franchise will not pressure or dictate terms to the 44-year-old veteran. The timeline, the specific designation, and the level of involvement will be entirely determined by Dhoni himself.

Navigating Post-Playing Transition

The discussions around a managerial role come at a critical juncture for the five-time IPL champions. Dhoni's playing stint in the 2026 season faced challenges due to a persistent knee injury, sparking intense conversations about a structured succession plan.

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Viswanathan has previously termed Dhoni a "permanent fixture" who could eventually transition into the ultimate "Team Boss." Whether he immediately takes over the operational coaching reins from his long-time ally Stephen Fleming or steps into a overarching mentorship role remains to be seen.

The franchise has already successfully initiated its on-field leadership transition under skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Bringing Dhoni into the dugout as a tactician would provide the young captain with an invaluable strategic safety net while maintaining the core dressing-room culture that built CSK's legacy.