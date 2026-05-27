Farhan Akhtar To Play Pakistani Cricketer In Aamir Khan's Upcoming Sports Drama

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HomeSportsCricketFarhan Akhtar In Talks To Play Pakistani Cricketer In Aamir Khan's Upcoming Sports Drama

Farhan Akhtar In Talks To Play Pakistani Cricketer In Aamir Khan's Upcoming Sports Drama

Farhan Akhtar has been approached to portray a celebrated Pakistani cricketer who shares a profound, lifelong friendship with Amarnath.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 May 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

In what is shaping up to be one of the most monumental casting alignments in recent Hindi cinema, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is reportedly in discussions to join Aamir Khan in director Ashutosh Gowariker's highly anticipated period sports drama.

The project marks the historic reunion of the Lagaan duo, Aamir Khan and Gowariker, after nearly 25 years. The biographical film will chronicle the extraordinary life and struggles of the legendary Lala Amarnath, independent India's first-ever Test captain and the first Indian batsman to score a Test century.

An Emotionally Pivotal Cross-Border Cameo

According to reports, Akhtar has been approached to portray a celebrated Pakistani cricketer who shares a profound, lifelong friendship with Amarnath.

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While Akhtar's appearance is structured as an extended cameo, his character serves as the emotional anchor of the film. The story is intricately set against the tumultuous backdrop of India's 1947 Partition.

Rather than functioning as a standard sports biopic, the narrative deeply explores the psychological and human impact of the geopolitical divide, focusing heavily on the two close friends who find themselves separated across borders when one remains in Pakistan after Partition.

A Powerhouse Creative Collaboration

Farhan Akhtar's acting role is yet to be officially locked, but his production banner, Excel Entertainment, is already heavily attached to the venture. The film is assembling an unparalleled off-screen brain trust, with Aamir Khan Productions backing the project alongside ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is actively collaborating with writer Abhijat Joshi on refining the screenplay.

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The ambitious period drama is expected to begin its start-to-finish shooting schedule in October 2026. For Akhtar - who has previously delivered spectacular, physically demanding athletic performances in biopics like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofaan - stepping onto the pitch as a vintage cricketer offers another highly promising canvas to showcase his versatility. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 27 May 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Farhan Akhtar Ranveer SIngh Lala Amarnath Biopic
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