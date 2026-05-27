Meghalaya Women’s Cricket Controversy Deepens Amid Harassment Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom State Women's Commission summons MCA and accused personnel.

Serious allegations emerging from Meghalaya Cricket Association have triggered a major controversy in Indian domestic cricket, with members of the state’s Under-23 women’s team accusing support staff officials of misconduct and harassment. The developments have intensified scrutiny over athlete safety, administrative accountability and the mechanisms available to women players seeking justice within sporting bodies.

The controversy surfaced after several young cricketers reportedly accused members associated with the women’s setup, including coaching and managerial staff, of inappropriate behaviour, verbal misconduct and objectionable conversations conducted through private messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

What has caused even greater concern is the claim that complaints submitted by players were allegedly not acted upon for several months despite senior officials being aware of the matter.

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Women’s Commission Steps In As Questions Mount Over Delay

The matter has now reached the Meghalaya State Commission for Women, which has summoned officials from the Meghalaya Cricket Association along with the accused individuals.

The commission is expected to examine how the complaints were handled and why action was allegedly delayed despite the seriousness of the accusations.

The issue also sparked internal tensions within the association after MCA president James K. Sangma publicly alleged that some office-bearers attempted to suppress the controversy rather than deal with it openly.

In his remarks, Sangma claimed the allegations had first come to the attention of officials in December 2025, yet no prompt investigation or disciplinary measures followed. He described the alleged lack of response as a "serious failure of governance" and accused certain officials of focusing more on protecting the institution’s image than prioritising player welfare.

Sangma also questioned why the accused manager allegedly continued travelling with the women’s team during tournaments despite the gravity of the allegations. According to him, the prolonged silence surrounding the matter has severely affected confidence within the cricketing ecosystem.

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Internal Divisions Within MCA Come To Light

The controversy has also exposed apparent divisions within the Meghalaya Cricket Association itself. Sangma alleged that after some players approached the association’s Ombudsman seeking intervention, there were attempts by certain individuals to interfere with the Ombudsman’s proceedings.

The developments have reignited broader conversations around the safety of women athletes in India, especially young players who often depend heavily on coaches, managers and team officials during camps and tournaments. Concerns are now being raised about whether adequate safeguards and complaint mechanisms truly exist within sporting institutions to handle sensitive cases swiftly and fairly.

Reacting briefly to the controversy, Devajit Saikia stated that he would avoid commenting until all the facts surrounding the issue become clear.