Watch: Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With 'Babaji Ka Thullu’ Gesture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli's playful gestures and milestones entertained fans post-match.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Virat Kohli was in a playful mood after Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismantled Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Apart from RCB’s dominant performance on the field, Kohli’s animated celebrations and funny gestures became one of the biggest talking points of the night.

RCB stormed into their second straight IPL final after producing a complete all round display. The Bengaluru side posted a staggering 254/5, the highest total ever recorded in IPL playoff history, before bowling Gujarat out for 162.

Kohli’s Viral Gesture Leaves Fans In Splits

After the match, Kohli grabbed attention with a hilarious moment that quickly went viral across social media. During Gujarat Titans group photo session, Kohli was spotted near the boundary line teasing Gill with his famous “Babaji Ka Thullu” hand gesture.

Virat Kohli being Virat Kohli 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/opt2yYygz5 — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) May 26, 2026

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As Gill and the GT players lined up for the photograph, Kohli playfully directed the gesture toward the Gujarat skipper, leaving fans amused online. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms and instantly became one of the most discussed moments from the playoff clash.

Rajat Patidar Leads RCB Charge With Stunning Knock

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar stole the show with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls. The right hander tore apart the Gujarat bowling attack with fearless hitting as RCB piled on runs at a blistering pace in the final overs.

Kohli also made a valuable contribution with 43 runs, while Krunal Pandya chipped in with another 43. During the innings, Kohli added another milestone to his legendary IPL career by becoming the first batter ever to score 600 plus runs in four consecutive IPL seasons.

Chasing a daunting target, Gujarat Titans never truly recovered after losing five wickets inside the powerplay. Sai Sudharsan suffered an unfortunate hit wicket dismissal, while captain Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply.

Although Rahul Tewatia tried to fight back with a quickfire 68, wickets kept falling at the other end. Jacob Duffy starred with three wickets as RCB comfortably sealed their place in the final.

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In another light hearted moment during the game, Kohli was seen pretending to bowl after marking his run up with the ball in hand before eventually passing it to Duffy. He later walked toward the umpire, collected his cap, and shared a laugh, further entertaining the crowd.

The former RCB captain ultimately did not bowl, but the playful act sparked excitement among fans, many of whom hoped to see Kohli roll his arm over in a high pressure playoff encounter.

Apart from the entertaining moments, Kohli also achieved another remarkable feat in the IPL. The RCB icon became the first batter to score more than 500 runs against Gujarat Titans in the tournament’s history.

GT also became the eighth IPL franchise against whom Kohli has crossed the 500-run mark. The list includes Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.