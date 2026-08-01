WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Drops Biggest Hint On India Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav shared training video, determined for India return.

Omission from T20I squad followed recent batting performance decline.

Yadav captained India to 2026 T20 World Cup title.

Suryakumar Yadav has made his ambitions clear despite being left out of India's recent T20I plans. The Mumbai batter shared a training video on Instagram on Saturday, August 1, accompanied by a short message that reflected his determination to return to international cricket. The post comes weeks after his omission from India's squad despite leading the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title.

Training Post Sends Clear Message

Suryakumar uploaded a video featuring batting drills during a net session. The post did not mention selectors or his omission, but the caption left little doubt about his mindset.

"It's the dream I grew up chasing, and I'm still chasing it the same way."

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The post quickly attracted attention across social media. At the time of publishing, it had received more than 97,000 likes along with thousands of comments and shares as fans backed the 35-year-old's pursuit of an India return.

The message comes after the BCCI left Suryakumar out of India's squad for the tour of the United Kingdom. The selectors also moved on from him as T20I captain, appointing Shreyas Iyer to lead the side.

The decision followed a difficult run with the bat rather than any questions over his leadership.

WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Form Remains The Biggest Challenge

Suryakumar endured a disappointing IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians. He scored 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76, registering only two half-centuries.

He also struggled to build on a promising start at the 2026 T20 World Cup. After a match-winning fifty against the United States in India's opening fixture, his returns dipped for the remainder of the tournament.

Despite those struggles, India lifted the trophy under his captaincy, strengthening his reputation as a leader even as his batting numbers declined.

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Suryakumar's most recent competitive cricket came in the 2026 T20 Mumbai League, where he captained Triumph Knights Mumbai North East. He produced several impressive knocks, including 72 from 36 balls against MSC Maratha Royals to guide his side to victory.

He followed that with an unbeaten 48 from 24 deliveries against the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, striking at 200. Those performances showed signs that his touch with the bat was returning, although they came in domestic competition rather than at the international level.

Suryakumar was appointed India's T20I captain in July 2024 following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. Across 45 T20Is, he scored 932 runs while leading the side. He also remains the only batter to score T20I centuries in India, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

His latest Instagram post suggests he has not given up on adding to those numbers. Whether that opportunity arrives soon will depend on consistent performances whenever he returns to competitive cricket.