Jasprit Bumrah Cleared After Fitness Test: Return Date Confirmed

Team India have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming Test assignment, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah clearing his fitness assessment. His return strengthens India's pace attack, as Bumrah's presence has often proved to be a game-changer against top opposition.

According to PTI, Bumrah has successfully completed his rehabilitation and passed the fitness test conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). The speedster had picked up an injury during India's ODI series in England and was forced to miss the final match at Lord's before beginning his recovery programme.

Bumrah set for Sri Lanka Tests

Jasprit Bumrah is now expected to return in India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15. Although he was named in the squad when it was announced on July 28, the BCCI had made it clear that his participation would depend on receiving fitness clearance. With that hurdle now crossed, the pace spearhead is available for selection.

The Sri Lanka series will also mark Bumrah's return to Test cricket after a lengthy absence. His previous appearance in the format came against South Africa in November 2025.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.

India vs Sri Lanka Test schedule

First Test: August 15-19, 2026 - Galle International Stadium, Galle

Second Test: August 23-27, 2026 - Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka Test Record

In Test cricket history, India holds a dominant record against Sri Lanka:

Total Matches Played: 46

India Wins: 22

Sri Lanka Wins: 7

Draws: 17

With a win-loss ratio exceeding three to one, India has maintained a clear upper hand over their Asian neighbors. That dominance holds true across both home and away conditions, winning nine of their last ten Test series against Sri Lanka.