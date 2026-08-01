Suryakumar Yadav Could Quit Mumbai Indians; This MI Star Might Be The Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians review leadership after disappointing 2026 season.

Tilak Varma is reportedly leading candidate for Mumbai captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav's future uncertain if captaincy goes elsewhere.

Kolkata Knight Riders are closely monitoring these developments.

Suryakumar Yadav's future with Mumbai Indians could come under fresh scrutiny ahead of IPL 2027. Reports suggest the franchise is considering Tilak Varma as its preferred captaincy candidate after a disappointing 2026 season. If Mumbai move in that direction, Suryakumar could explore opportunities elsewhere before the next campaign.

Mumbai Indians Weigh Captaincy Change After IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians are expected to review their leadership plans after finishing ninth in IPL 2026. The five-time champions managed only four wins from 14 league matches and failed to challenge for a playoff place.

The franchise is reportedly assessing its options before the next auction, with Tilak Varma emerging as the leading candidate to captain the side. Mumbai see the left-handed batter as a long-term investment around whom they can build the squad.

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Speaking on the RevSportz Hindi YouTube channel, analyst Rohit Juglan said Suryakumar's position remains uncertain because of the captaincy discussion.

Suryakumar's Future Depends On Captaincy Decision

Suryakumar endured a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76. His dip in form also coincided with his omission from India's T20I squad.

Despite that season, he remains one of Mumbai's most important players. Since returning to the franchise in 2018, Suryakumar has scored 4,020 runs in 125 innings, making him the team's second-highest run-scorer behind Rohit Sharma.

Juglan said the situation is still unresolved.

"Suryakumar Yadav is 50-50 at this point. He's neither completely in nor completely out. No one is giving a clear confirmation. Some say everything has been settled after the meeting, while others believe he could leave if he doesn't get the captaincy," Juglan said on RevSportz Hindi.

He added that Tilak currently leads the captaincy race.

"As far as I know, Tilak Varma is Mumbai's No. 1 captaincy contender at the moment. So, if Surya doesn't get the captaincy, he may move to another team. Right now, it's a 50-50 situation."

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Kolkata Knight Riders Could Benefit

Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly keeping a close watch on developments.

The franchise is expected to reshape its squad after back-to-back seasons without reaching the playoffs. Suryakumar previously represented Kolkata between 2014 and 2017 and was part of their 2014 title-winning campaign.

With Ajinkya Rahane retired and Rinku Singh still developing as a leader, Suryakumar could become an attractive option if he becomes available.

For now, no decision has been taken. Much will depend on whether Mumbai Indians hand the captaincy to Tilak Varma and whether Suryakumar remains part of those long-term plans.