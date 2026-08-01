Hardik Pandya's IPL 2027 Future Hinges On Captaincy; CSK, KKR, DC Linked: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya prioritizes captaincy opportunities for IPL 2027.

CSK unlikely to offer captaincy, unless Dhoni intervenes.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals remain captaincy alternatives.

Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians has once again become a major talking point ahead of IPL 2027. Reports suggest the India all-rounder is looking for another captaincy opportunity if he leaves Mumbai. Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have all been linked with him, although each franchise faces different challenges before any move can happen.

Captaincy Might Be Hardik Pandya's Priority

The discussion gained momentum after RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan shared fresh details about Hardik's reported plans for the next IPL cycle.

According to Juglan, captaincy remains the biggest factor in Hardik's decision-making.

"Hardik Pandya wants captaincy. He needs captaincy, or rather, he wants captaincy. If he is looking for a captaincy role, will Chennai Super Kings tinker with Ruturaj Gaikwad? As far as my sources are concerned, no."

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That immediately raises questions about Chennai Super Kings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad remains CSK captain, and the franchise has publicly backed him despite a disappointing 2026 campaign. Unless that position changes, Hardik may struggle to secure the leadership role he reportedly wants.

Juglan believes only one person could change that situation.

"One person, however, can change things completely—MS Dhoni. If Dhoni intervenes, only then can all these issues be sorted out. Either he has to convince Ruturaj Gaikwad, or he has to convince Hardik. If either of them agrees, Dhoni will understand the situation, and things can be resolved. If not, the story will take a different turn."

For now, no agreement has been reported between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

KKR And Delhi Capitals Remain Alternatives

If a move to Chennai does not materialise, Kolkata Knight Riders could become serious contenders.

The franchise are searching for leadership options and also need an experienced pace-bowling all-rounder. Hardik fits both requirements.

Juglan said:

"If that happens, Kolkata Knight Riders can easily offer Hardik Pandya the captaincy. They also need a bowling all-rounder, and Hardik fits both roles perfectly. He is a batting and bowling all-rounder and an experienced captain, making him an ideal option."

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Delhi Capitals have also been linked with Hardik.

Reports suggest Rishabh Pant has turned down the captaincy after returning to the franchise, leaving KL Rahul and Axar Patel among the current leadership candidates.

Juglan explained:

"A similar situation exists with Delhi Capitals. As far as I know, Rishabh Pant has declined the captaincy and doesn't want the role. According to my sources, the current options include Axar Patel and KL Rahul, but at this point, KL Rahul is the front-runner. We will see what happens later, but for now, Rahul appears to be the leading candidate."

He added that Hardik's arrival would immediately reshape the captaincy race.

"However, if Hardik joins Delhi Capitals, the captaincy conversation becomes even more interesting. The contenders would then include KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel."

Nothing has been finalised, and there has been no official confirmation from Mumbai Indians or the franchises linked with Hardik.

With the IPL 2027 auction still some distance away, discussions remain at an early stage. But if Hardik decides captaincy is non-negotiable, his future could become one of the biggest storylines of the next transfer window.