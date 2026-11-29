Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav trusts his unchanged batting approach despite being dropped.

He is regaining form, scoring 204 runs in five domestic innings.

Yadav acknowledges pain of national team absence, focusing on practice.

Currently, he prioritizes Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav has refused to question his batting ability despite being dropped from India's recent squads. The T20I captain believes his approach has remained unchanged over the years and is backing his hard work to help him regain his place in the national side.

The 35-year-old is beginning to find his rhythm again in domestic cricket. Representing Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he has collected 204 runs from five innings at a remarkable strike rate of 230, helping his team progress to the knockout stage.

His latest comments offer a glimpse into how he has dealt with a difficult spell, particularly after spending five consecutive years as a regular member of the Indian team.

Surya Speaks On His Lean Patch

Suryakumar was clear that he has not felt the need to overhaul his batting despite the dip in his returns. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Saturday, he maintained that the style which brought him success for India and Mumbai has not changed.

"I don't think anything went wrong with my batting. I have been playing the same way for the last five years. I've enjoyed batting everywhere, playing for India as well as for Mumbai," he said.

The numbers, however, underline the difficult period he has endured. His IPL tally fell from 717 runs in 16 matches in 2025 to 270 in 13 appearances in 2026. In T20Is, he managed 218 runs across 21 matches in 2025, averaging 13.62.

Even his returns at the T20 World Cup offered a mixed picture. Suryakumar finished with 242 runs, the second-highest tally for India behind Sanju Samson's 321. But after beginning the tournament with an 84 against the USA, he struggled to produce another substantial score, with his subsequent innings reading 12, 32, 34, 18, 33, 18, 1 and 0.

Suryakumar Opens Up On Being Away From India

The absence from the national team has clearly affected Suryakumar, who had grown accustomed to representing India regularly. He acknowledged that missing out after such a long run has been difficult, but insisted that he has to keep moving forward.

"Of course, it is painful to be away from the Indian team. You have played for five years continuously, and then suddenly, you don't play for India... it hurts but that's what this game is all about," he said.

"There is always light at the end of the tunnel. (Until then) the show must go on."

Rather than dwell on selection, the Mumbai batter has concentrated on improving his game. He credited an extended period of batting practice for the improvement now visible in his performances.

"At present, I am also doing the same thing. I think there is a lot of batting practice involved. That's what I did in the last 8-10 weeks, which is reflecting on the field. The harder you work, the luckier you get," he said.

Mumbai's SMAT Campaign Takes Priority

Despite the renewed run-scoring form, Suryakumar is not looking too far ahead. Mumbai's immediate objective is to make the most of their position in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and push for the title.

"Currently, I am just focusing on Super League, winning every game and then obviously going on to win the final," he said.

The domestic calendar will also give him further opportunities to build on his recent performances, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the second phase of the Ranji Trophy scheduled after the SMAT. For now, however, Suryakumar's focus remains on Mumbai, with a consistent run of scores offering him a chance to strengthen his case for an India return.