Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP prepares for Delimitation Bill, briefing MPs on strategy.

Bill proposes 50% seat increase, women's reservation, freeze till 2051.

Opposition dynamics shift, some parties now support proposed legislation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations ahead of the introduction of the Delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday, convening meetings of its MPs from different states to discuss the proposed legislation and chalk out a strategy.

The meetings will begin on November 29, with detailed briefings on the Bill and discussions on the party's next course of action. A meeting of Rajasthan MPs is scheduled to be held at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's residence at 4 pm.

From 7:30 pm onwards, dinner meetings will be organised at the residences of Union ministers representing different states. The meetings have been scheduled as follows:

Bihar MPs: Union Minister Lallan Singh's residence.

Uttar Pradesh MPs: Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan's residence.

West Bengal MPs: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar's residence.

Northeast MPs: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's residence.

Rajasthan MPs: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's residence (4 pm).

The MPs will be briefed on the proposed legislation and the party's strategy ahead of its introduction in Parliament.

50% Increase In Seats Proposed Under Delimitation Bill

The BJP's preparations come amid the government's move to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment linked to delimitation. The proposed legislation seeks to pave the way for implementing women's reservation, increase the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats by 50% and freeze the number of seats and constituency boundaries until 2051.

The government had earlier suffered a setback in April when a similar constitutional amendment Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, falling short by 54 votes.

At the time, the DMK strongly opposed the proposal, citing concerns that Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary seats could decline. However, after the new formula reportedly assured states that their existing share of seats would largely remain intact, the DMK passed a resolution on Saturday announcing its support for the Bill.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami To Join BJP, Contest From UP's Amroha? Cricketer Meets Party President Nitin Nabin In Delhi

Opposition Equations Shift Ahead Of Parliament Test

Meanwhile, political equations within the Opposition camp have changed significantly, posing a challenge for the Congress in keeping its former allies together.

Following its defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in May, the Congress ended its alliance with the DMK and extended support to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The DMK subsequently left the INDIA bloc.

The BJP is also counting on the support of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs from West Bengal, who have announced their decision to merge with NDA ally Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have also shifted to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Meanwhile, leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP have indicated that they could support the proposal if a uniform 50% increase in seats is guaranteed.

The Congress, however, has warned that even if states' share of seats is protected, constituency boundaries could be redrawn in a manner that gives the BJP an electoral advantage.

Delimitation Bill: Numbers Game And The Two-Thirds Majority Test

The Bill's passage or defeat in Parliament could also influence the Opposition's morale ahead of Assembly elections scheduled early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Also Read: Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Reach Chennai To Meet MK Stalin Over Delimitation Bill

According to the numbers being discussed, the government could secure 353 votes if the rebel TMC MPs, the Shiromani Akali Dal's lone MP, the DMK, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the YSR Congress support the legislation.

However, the two-thirds majority required for the Bill will depend on the total number of MPs who participate in the voting.