Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Shaheens' Sufyan Moqim made a 'tea' reference post.

This followed India A's semi-final elimination from Asia Cup.

The post revived Abhinandan Varthaman's famous 2019 tea remark.

Moqim previously engaged in on-field confrontations with India A.

Pakistan Shaheens' qualification for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 final has given Sufyan Moqim an opportunity to take a familiar swipe at India. The Pakistan spinner shared a photograph of himself holding a cup of tea, accompanied by a caption that brought back memories of one of the most recognisable India-Pakistan moments from 2019.

Moqim's post read, "A perfect cup of tea and unfinished story." The timing caught attention, coming shortly after India A were knocked out of the competition following an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A in the semi-finals.

The social media post appeared to revive the famous 'tea is fantastic' reference associated with former Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. With Pakistan Shaheens now through to the final, the spinner's caption added another layer to the cricketing rivalry between the two sides.

Sufyan Moqim Revives Famous Tea Reference After India's Exit

Moqim's photograph and caption quickly brought the 2019 tea reference back into the conversation. The Pakistan spinner's post came after India A lost their semi-final, ending hopes of a potential India-Pakistan showdown in the tournament's title clash.

WATCH POST

@RealSufiyan_M The tea is fantastic!! — Tapeinos Andres (@ThreadLock123) November 28, 2026

The two teams had already met earlier in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, in a high-intensity encounter that witnessed several heated exchanges between players. Moqim was also involved in a confrontation with Indian pacer Harshit Rana during that match.

The Pakistan spinner subsequently alleged that Rana had used abusive language towards Pakistan batters. These claims came amid discussions around the on-field behaviour of players from both sides.

Moqim's latest post, however, shifted the attention from the on-field exchanges to a familiar social media reference linked to the India-Pakistan rivalry.

What Is The 'Tea Is Fantastic' Reference?

The reference goes back to February 2019, when Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistani forces after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down during an aerial confrontation between India and Pakistan.

During his captivity, a video featuring Abhinandan drinking tea was released. When asked about the beverage, he famously responded, "The tea is fantastic."

The short exchange subsequently became a widely recognised meme and was repeatedly used in references to the India-Pakistan rivalry. It even featured in a Pakistani advertisement during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which used Abhinandan's appearance and his famous remark to take a dig at the Indian cricket team.

Moqim's latest caption appears to draw on that same reference, bringing the old meme back into the spotlight after Pakistan Shaheens secured their place in the Rising Stars Asia Cup final.