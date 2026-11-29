Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged DMK's Stalin to oppose delimitation bills.

Bills could expand Lok Sabha to 850, potentially impacting democracy.

INDIA bloc delegation met Stalin to discuss opposing legislation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to DMK president MK Stalin to join the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre’s proposed delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bills, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength to 850 seats could “finish democracy in India”.

INDIA Bloc leaders head to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister & DMK President Shri @mkstalin. 📍Tamil Nadu https://t.co/4lrhe6EV27 November 29, 2026

Rahul’s Appeal To Stalin

Referring to Stalin as “Brother Stalin”, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the DMK chief had consistently stood firm against what he described as anti-Tamil forces.

“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces,” Gandhi wrote, urging the DMK leadership to oppose the proposed constitutional amendments.

He said the INDIA bloc needed to defeat the legislation together in the national interest, as well as in the interests of Tamil Nadu and the Constitution.

Gandhi also expressed concern that expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP and RSS greater scope to redraw India's electoral map in their favour.

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INDIA Bloc Delegation In Chennai

The Congress leader's appeal comes as senior INDIA bloc leaders have arrived in Chennai to meet Stalin amid efforts to build a united opposition against the proposed legislation.

The delegation includes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. The discussions are expected to focus on the potential impact of delimitation on parliamentary representation and the concerns raised by southern states.

The DMK has already announced its support for the government's proposed legislation, making Stalin's position a key issue in the opposition's outreach.

The Centre is preparing to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha during the special parliamentary sitting beginning on Monday.

The proposed legislation proposes raising the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850 members and freezing revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

Also Read: 'Will Not Compromise': Stalin To Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of INDIA Bloc's Delimitation Outreach