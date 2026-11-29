Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi reaffirmed commitment to women's reservation legislation.

New bill proposes 33% women's quota, increasing seats.

Legislation increases Lok Sabha, assembly seats 50 percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the BJP and NDA’s commitment to women’s empowerment, declaring that national interest remains paramount for the ruling alliance, a day before Parliament takes up the proposed delimitation-linked women’s reservation legislation. Sharing a video message on social media, PM Modi said the constitutional amendment to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was the need of the hour.

Modi’s Message To Opposition

In the video, originally released following the defeat of the constitutional amendment bill in April, PM Modi said that when political interests take precedence over national interests, women’s empowerment and the country ultimately pay the price.

“Our inner strength is invincible. For the dreams of half the population and for the future of the country, we must fulfil this resolve,” he said.

भारत की प्रगति, नारीशक्ति के सपनों की उड़ान... https://t.co/pSBPebrlEW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2026

Reaffirming the government's position, the Prime Minister said the BJP and NDA remained committed to empowering Nari Shakti, adding that national interest would always come first for them.

PM Modi also noted that the fight to secure greater representation for women had continued for decades and said he had been working towards the objective for several years.

Also Read: Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Reach Chennai To Meet MK Stalin Over Delimitation Bill

Fresh Bill, New Numbers

Seven months after the Opposition blocked the government's earlier attempt to implement 33 per cent reservation for women through delimitation, the Centre is preparing to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment bill.

The proposed legislation provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha, alongside a corresponding expansion in the strength of state legislative Assemblies.

The revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries would remain frozen until 2051. The government has incorporated the uniform increase to address concerns, particularly among southern states, over potentially losing their proportionate representation in Parliament.

The Centre is also seeking support from parties that opposed the previous legislation, including the DMK and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The DMK has already announced its support, while the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight MPs, indicated on Friday that it would back the proposal if it guaranteed a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes raising the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850 members, including up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also seeks to increase the maximum strength of a state Assembly from 500 to 650 members.

The special parliamentary sitting begins on Monday, with the legislation expected to be a key focus of proceedings.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Seeks Voting Ban On 20 TMC MPs Facing Disqualification Pleas