Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami reportedly considers political debut with BJP.

He met BJP national president, fueling speculation of party entry.

Shami might contest elections or lead BJP Minority Morcha.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, is reportedly considering a political debut, with speculation mounting over a possible BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) entry. The buzz intensified after he met BJP national president Nitin Nabin at his Delhi office on Saturday night.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met BJP National President Nitin Nabin. BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali was also present at the meeting. https://t.co/URnsPL8Zts November 29, 2026

The meeting was facilitated by BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali. There is also speculation that Shami could be given a key responsibility in the party's Minority Morcha if he joins the BJP.

Reports have further suggested that Shami could contest the Assembly election from Amroha on a BJP ticket.

Shami Retired From Test Cricket

Shami retired from Test cricket on November 6. The 36-year-old fast bowler announced his decision on social media, saying he would be stepping away from the white jersey but would always carry its memories with him.

“I am leaving the white jersey, but the memories associated with it will always stay with me,” Shami wrote on X.

He recalled that his first Test appearance for India was driven by the dream of doing something for his country and said every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback had taught him something.

Shami said Test cricket had been more than just a format for him and had become an important part of his life. He thanked his teammates, coaches, family members and millions of Indians who supported him throughout his career.

Earlier Chahal Joins BJP's OBC Morcha As Special Invitee

Recently, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal joined the BJP on November 21, 2026, as a Special Invitee to the national executive committee of the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha.

The party announced its new national team for the OBC Morcha Saturday. The reshuffle was carried out on the directions of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and Chahal was named a special invitee to the Morcha’s national executive.

And now Shami also held a meeting with the BJP members and it seems that there is a possibility that cricketer could make his grand entry into electoral politics and a future association with the BJP.