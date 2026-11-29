Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Special Parliament session to introduce delimitation and reservation bills.

Proposed bills aim to increase Lok Sabha seats 50%.

Legislation mandates 33% women's reservation, expands state assemblies.

The Delimitation Commission will form for the bill and it will comprise a chairman, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner, and the State Election Commissioner of the respective state, a government functionary said.

Five MPs and five MLAs from the respective states will also be part of the commission, the functionary added.

News Alert! 5 MPs and 5 MLAs of respective states will also be part of the Delimitation Commission: Govt functionary. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026

Parliament's Special Sitting From November 30 To December 3

Parliament is set for a special sitting from November 30 to December 3, with the government preparing to introduce two key legislations linked to delimitation and women's reservation. The Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Wednesday, December 2.

The government will introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to table both bills.

The Union Cabinet approved the proposals on Friday. They seek to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The revised distribution of seats among states will remain protected until 2051.

Bills Propose 33% Women's Reservation, Expansion Of Assembly Seats

The proposed legislations also seek to facilitate 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following delimitation.

They propose increasing the maximum strength of state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions.

The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament, along with ratification by at least half of the state legislatures.