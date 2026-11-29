Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Antisemitic attack killed fifteen, inspired by Islamic State group.

The Sydney man who wrestled a gun away from one of the attackers during a mass shooting at Bondi beach in December, was awarded Australia's highest civilian bravery award on Sunday.

Governor-General ​Sam Mostyn said Ahmed Al-Ahmed had been awarded the Cross of Valour; it's the sixth time the honor has been bestowed for civilian bravery.

"Ahmed ​al Ahmed displayed acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril to disarm an armed individual ⁠at ​Bondi Beach," the award citation ​said.

Three others who died in the attack were given other honors — the Star of Courage and a Bravery Medal.

The governor-general said Australians were humbled by the example of all four recipients and were saddened that three of those were posthumous.

What happened at Bondi Beach?

Al Ahmed intervened when two men — a father and son duo — opened fire on crowds celebrating the Jewish festival of Hannukah at the famous Australian beach.

The gunmen killed 15 people in the antisemitic attack. According to the Australian police, the shooting was inspired by the "Islamic State (IS)" group.

Al Ahmed, who was born in Syria, hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle and pinning him to the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot injuries during the act.

Video footage of the incident went viral on social media soon after.

The Bondi Beach attack, which Australia has termed a "terror attack," led to a slew of gun control measures and a crackdown on hate crime.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)