Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young fan attempted touching cricketer Sooryavanshi's feet post-photo.

Sooryavanshi was visibly startled by this unexpected show of respect.

Incident highlights growing admiration for the teenage Rajasthan Royals batter.

His fearless IPL batting gained significant fan following and attention.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be used to attracting attention wherever he goes, but one young admirer recently caught the teenage cricketer completely off guard. A brief interaction after a photograph turned into an unexpected display of respect, leaving the Rajasthan Royals batter visibly startled.

A video of the encounter has surfaced on social media, showing just how much admiration the young cricketer has begun to command. The moment came when a child approached Sooryavanshi for a photograph. The two posed together, seemingly bringing the interaction to a close.

However, the youngster had something else in mind. Immediately after the picture was taken, the fan bent down and attempted to touch Sooryavanshi's feet. The gesture appeared to take the cricketer by surprise, as he was visibly startled by the sudden move.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Reaction As Young Fan Touches His Feet

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Young Fan's Gesture Catches Sooryavanshi Off Guard

The brief exchange has drawn attention for the contrast between the two youngsters. While the fan approached the cricketer with a gesture traditionally associated with respect, Sooryavanshi himself is still a teenager.

The left-handed batter's surprised response became the defining moment of the clip. What began as an ordinary request for a photograph quickly turned into an unusual fan interaction, with the child's gesture catching the young star unprepared.

The video has since been widely shared online, bringing fresh attention to the growing following around Sooryavanshi. The incident also offers a glimpse of the excitement that now surrounds the teenager whenever he meets supporters.

How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Became A Fan Favourite

Sooryavanshi's rise has been driven by his performances in the Indian Premier League, where his fearless approach with the bat brought him into the spotlight. His willingness to take on established bowlers has made him one of the most talked-about young names in Indian cricket.

The Rajasthan Royals player has attracted attention well beyond the cricket field, with supporters keen to catch a glimpse of the teenager. The latest interaction is another example of the attention he receives from young fans, even as he continues to build his own career.

For Sooryavanshi, the photograph was only a brief fan encounter. But the young admirer’s unexpected gesture turned it into a moment that has since caught the internet's attention.