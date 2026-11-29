Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kyle Jamieson hit Akash Deep twice with short-pitched deliveries.

Jamieson expressed no sympathy, citing Deep's earlier five-wicket performance.

Deep later suffered a concussion; Prasidh Krishna replaced him.

Kyle Jamieson had little sympathy for Akash Deep after the Indian fast bowler was struck twice on the helmet during India's second innings against New Zealand in the second Test. The New Zealand pacer's blunt response to the situation has since attracted attention online, adding another talking point to an already heated passage of play.

The exchange came after Jamieson repeatedly tested Deep with short-pitched deliveries. Two bouncers hit the Indian at the helmet in the same over, but the batter carried on. Jamieson's explanation for his approach, meanwhile, was as uncompromising as his bowling.

WATCH: Kyle Jamieson After His Bouncers Hit Akash Deep Twice On Head

Jamieson 🗣: "What? He gave it to us. Why should I care for him man? Why? He gives to us, we give it back. We didn't start it, but we'll finish it." https://t.co/X8UrIHjF4m — Rushilll (@rushilthefirst) November 29, 2026

Jamieson Explains His Approach After Akash Deep Is Hit Twice

The New Zealand pacer appeared to view the contest as a response to what Deep had done with the ball earlier in the match. The Indian had taken five wickets in the first innings, making a significant contribution to India's efforts with the ball.

When questioned about the blows to Deep, Jamieson was heard defending his actions in a conversation captured on video.

"What? He gave it to us. Why should I care for him, man? Why? He gives to us, we give it back. We didn't start it, but we'll finish it," Jamieson said.

The remark has become the centre of attention following the incident, with the footage circulating on social media. It offered a glimpse into the competitive edge of the exchange between the two sides.

Deep did not immediately walk away after being struck. He continued his innings and made 29, also putting together a partnership with Dhruv Jurel as India moved beyond the 200-run mark.

Akash Deep Suffers Concussion, Prasidh Krishna Named Replacement

Deep's decision to continue batting was followed by a medical setback. The Indian fast bowler was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out of the remainder of the second Test.

Prasidh Krishna was brought in as his replacement, leaving India without a bowler who had delivered a five-wicket performance in the first innings.

Deep's absence was therefore significant for the hosts, particularly given his impact earlier in the match. What began as a tense contest involving repeated short balls eventually became a major talking point for both the cricketing action and Jamieson's response.