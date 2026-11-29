Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Jurel's salute honors his Kargil War veteran father.

Nem Chand wrote a pre-war letter detailing family finances.

He fought bravely, later supporting son's cricket.

Father chose temple over debut, now watches games.

Every time Dhruv Jurel celebrates a batting milestone with a salute, the gesture carries a meaning that goes far beyond the runs he has scored. It is a tribute to his father, Nem Chand Jurel, a former Indian Army soldier who fought in the 1999 Kargil War and served with the 8th Jat Regiment.

The story behind the celebration begins with a letter written before Nem Chand left for the battlefield. With the possibility of not returning weighing on his mind, he made sure his family knew how to manage financially in his absence. More than two decades later, that experience has become part of the story behind his son's distinctive celebration.

The Letter Dhruv Jurel's Father Wrote Before Going To War

Speaking to PTI, Nem Chand recalled preparing for the possibility that he might not return from the Kargil conflict. Rather than writing a conventional farewell, he left his wife practical instructions about their finances, including his savings and fixed deposits.

"When the war started, I remember writing a letter to my wife. I told her about all my savings and fixed deposits and how she could arrange for money in case something happened to me. I also told her to paise ka sadupyog karna (use the money wisely)," he said.

A member of the 8th Jat Regiment, Nem Chand was among the soldiers who experienced the conflict first-hand. He remembers his regiment's return from the mountains after the fighting ended, with July 26 observed as Vijay Diwas and the soldiers descending to the plains the following day.

"Akdum jum ke Kargil yuddh lade the (We fought the Kargil War with everything we had). Mujhe yaad hai jab war khatm hua, 8th Jat was the first regiment jo neeche aaya tha from the hills. When we reached the plains after winning, it felt surreal," he recalled.

"July 26 was declared Vijay Diwas and on July 27, we came down from the hills."

Nem Chand later took voluntary retirement from the Army in 2008. By then, his family had already experienced the uncertainty of having a soldier serving on the frontline. Dhruv was born after the Kargil War, while his daughter was already part of the family during the conflict.

From Army Equipment To Cricket Gear

The discipline of an Army household did not prevent Dhruv from pursuing a different ambition. Although he performed well academically in his early years, cricket eventually became his priority. His father admitted that his studies suffered as a result, with the youngster only managing to get through his Class 10 examinations.

But when it came to cricket, Nem Chand made sure his son had the equipment he needed. Bats, shoes and other essentials were never areas where he wanted Dhruv to compromise.

"He was very bright academically in the initial years, but once cricket became his priority, studies took a back seat. Somehow, he scraped through his Class 10 board examinations," he said.

"I have never ever let Dhruv compromise on anything when he took up cricket. Whether it was a bat, cricket shoes or other equipment, there was no compromise," Nem Chand added.

The father has also begun travelling to watch his son play. He recently made his first trip abroad with his wife after Dhruv invited them to attend a series. Nem Chand said the family would decide on any further travel after the cricket commitments were over.

His son's international debut, however, came with a memorable twist. Nem Chand chose to visit the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan instead of attending the occasion, despite Dhruv inviting him.

"Jab uska debut ho raha tha, main tab Banke Bihari ke darshan karne gaya tha (in Vrindavan). Dhruv ne bulaya tha lekin maine mana kar diya. Hum Thakur ji ke bhakt hain," he said.

For a father who once prepared his family for the possibility of losing him in a war, watching his son represent India has brought a very different kind of pride. Dhruv's salute after reaching milestones is a visible reminder of the soldier whose life and service remain central to his family's story.