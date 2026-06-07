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HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Announces Retirement After T20 Snub? Reality Behind Viral Post

Suryakumar Yadav Announces Retirement After T20 Snub? Reality Behind Viral Post

A viral post sparked retirement rumors about Suryakumar Yadav following his omission from India's T20I squads. Check Post

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fake social media post sparked Suryakumar Yadav retirement confusion.
  • Yadav omitted from squads; Shreyas Iyer named captain.
  • Selectors made changes following Yadav's significant form slump.
  • Yadav scored 48 runs, demonstrating strong form domestically.

A post published by social media handle has generated massive confusion regarding the international playing status of veteran middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The administrative confusion emerged immediately after the seasoned short-format captain faced an unexpected omission from the upcoming senior national touring contingent selected for successive bilateral campaigns across Europe later this month.

Reality Behind Retirement Post 

The online controversy began when a prominent digital prankster account published a fabricated retirement announcement designed to resemble the authentic personal communication style of the thirty-five-year-old modern international cricketer.

As seen in the X post, the social media upload from the handle @unreal_skyy read: “Representing India was the honour of my life. From a debut six to lifting the T20 World Cup, this journey was unforgettable. I have decided to retire from international cricket. Thank you BCCI, teammates, and fans. Onto the next chapter! 🇮🇳💙 #GrindNever Stops”.

WATCH POST

The post is currently not available on X, below is a screengrab of the fake post that sparked viral rumours of Suryakumar Yadav's Retirement.

WATCH POST


Suryakumar Yadav Announces Retirement After T20 Snub? Reality Behind Viral Post

Official Communication Channels Silent

Despite the rapid circulation of the fabricated statement across numerous digital sports networks, the official verified media handles belonging to the senior player remained completely inactive throughout the afternoon.

Concurrently, Board of Control for Cricket in India officially hasn't clarified that any formal retirement documentation had been processed or submitted by the middle-order batsman.

Details Of Sudden Exclusion From Squad

The widespread public confusion emerged just days after national selectors chose to completely remove the veteran short-format leader from the upcoming travelling squads bound for Ireland and England.

The panel also omitted the experienced batsman from the squad finalized for the 2026 Asian Games, formally handing the short-format captaincy responsibilities to middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer moving forward.

Form Slump Influences Selectors

The dramatic administrative choice to alter the leadership hierarchy followed a highly challenging domestic franchise campaign where the senior professional experienced a significant depletion in his usual run-scoring metrics.

The veteran batsman endured an uncharacteristic form slump during the grueling domestic season, which heavily influenced the structural decisions made by the selection committee ahead of the European tours.

Defiant Responses On Field

Despite facing an unexpected omission from the senior national setup, the experienced international stroke-player displayed commendable professionalism during his subsequent domestic appearance in Mumbai T20 League.

The cheerful professional publicly offered immense praise to newly appointed short-format captain Shreyas Iyer before producing a spectacular individual batting display to thoroughly entertain the packed stadium crowds.

Surya Shows Vintage Surya Strokes In Mumbai

The aggressive right-handed batsman smashed a remarkable 48 runs from just 24 deliveries, utilizing his trademark innovative ramp shots and delicate boundary scoops to dismantle the opposition bowlers completely.

The fluent individual innings effectively reminded regional commentators of his elite technical pedigree, proving that his short-format career remains far from over despite the recent selection setbacks.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there rumors about Suryakumar Yadav's retirement?

A satirical social media handle published a fabricated retirement announcement resembling his personal communication style. This unverified statement generated massive confusion online.

Has Suryakumar Yadav officially retired from international cricket?

No, his official verified media handles remained inactive, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not confirmed any formal retirement documentation.

Why was Suryakumar Yadav omitted from the upcoming national squads?

National selectors removed him from squads for Europe and the Asian Games due to an uncharacteristic form slump during the domestic franchise campaign, which influenced their decisions.

Who has taken over short-format captaincy responsibilities?

Shreyas Iyer has formally been handed the short-format captaincy responsibilities, replacing Suryakumar Yadav moving forward.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav India Squad For Ireland India Squad For England Suryakumar Yadav Retirement Fake Post Suryakumar Yadav Dropped T20I Squad Shreyas Iyer India Captain BCCI Retirement Update
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