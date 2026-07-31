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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Heartfelt Midnight Post For Ajinkya Rahane After Retirement

Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Midnight Post For Ajinkya Rahane After Retirement

Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter retired from international cricket, praising his commitment, professionalism and remarkable Test career.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Rahane's commitment after retirement.
  • Rahane's 8,414 runs included remarkable overseas Test centuries.
  • He captained India unbeaten in six Tests, winning four.

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket brought tributes from across the cricket world, but Rohit Sharma's message stood out. The former India captain looked back on years spent together in the dressing room and thanked Rahane for the commitment and professionalism that shaped one of India's most dependable Test careers. Rohit's tribute came soon after Rahane confirmed his decision.

Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute

Rohit shared his message on X shortly after Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket. The two represented Mumbai and India together for more than a decade.

"We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes," Rohit wrote.

The message reflected the respect Rahane earned from teammates throughout his career, regardless of changing roles within the Indian side.

WATCH POST

A Career Built On Overseas Success

Rahane finishes with 8,414 international runs in 195 matches across formats, including 15 centuries and 51 half-centuries. His highest score remained 188 against New Zealand.

His biggest impact came in Test cricket, where he scored 5,077 runs in 85 matches at an average of 38.46. Eight of his 12 Test centuries came away from home, highlighting his reputation as one of India's finest overseas batters.

He produced memorable innings at Lord's, Melbourne, Wellington and Durban, often succeeding in conditions where many Indian batters struggled.

Captain Who Never Lost A Test Series

Rahane's leadership record remains one of the strongest in Indian cricket.

He captained India in six Tests, winning four and drawing two without suffering a defeat. His defining achievement came during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide.

Rahane responded with a century in Melbourne before guiding an inexperienced side to a historic 2-1 series victory in Australia, capped by the famous win at The Gabba.

An Important Part Of India's Golden Era

Rahane formed a key part of India's successful Test middle order alongside Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

He shared 3,661 Test partnership runs with Kohli and played an important role during India's dominant run in the format between 2012 and 2024. His calm approach, especially overseas, made him one of the team's most trusted performers.

His retirement closes another chapter from an era that delivered some of India's greatest Test victories.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rohit Sharma's message to Ajinkya Rahane upon his retirement?

Rohit thanked Rahane for his commitment and professionalism, acknowledging the hard work that went into his achievements. He shared this message on X shortly after Rahane announced his decision.

How many international runs did Ajinkya Rahane score in his career?

Ajinkya Rahane scored 8,414 international runs in 195 matches across all formats. This included 15 centuries and 51 half-centuries.

What was Ajinkya Rahane's biggest impact in cricket?

His biggest impact came in Test cricket, especially as an overseas batter. Eight of his twelve Test centuries were scored away from home, highlighting his strength in varied conditions.

What is Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in Test cricket?

Rahane captained India in six Tests, winning four and drawing two without suffering a defeat. He famously guided India to a historic 2-1 series victory in Australia.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News ROHIT SHARMA Ajinkya Rahane Retirement
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