Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Midnight Post For Ajinkya Rahane After Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Rahane's commitment after retirement.

Rahane's 8,414 runs included remarkable overseas Test centuries.

He captained India unbeaten in six Tests, winning four.

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket brought tributes from across the cricket world, but Rohit Sharma's message stood out. The former India captain looked back on years spent together in the dressing room and thanked Rahane for the commitment and professionalism that shaped one of India's most dependable Test careers. Rohit's tribute came soon after Rahane confirmed his decision.

Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute

Rohit shared his message on X shortly after Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket. The two represented Mumbai and India together for more than a decade.

"We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes," Rohit wrote.

The message reflected the respect Rahane earned from teammates throughout his career, regardless of changing roles within the Indian side.

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We've shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart.

Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes! @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/r7eXb1yrUz — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 30, 2026

A Career Built On Overseas Success

Rahane finishes with 8,414 international runs in 195 matches across formats, including 15 centuries and 51 half-centuries. His highest score remained 188 against New Zealand.

His biggest impact came in Test cricket, where he scored 5,077 runs in 85 matches at an average of 38.46. Eight of his 12 Test centuries came away from home, highlighting his reputation as one of India's finest overseas batters.

He produced memorable innings at Lord's, Melbourne, Wellington and Durban, often succeeding in conditions where many Indian batters struggled.

Captain Who Never Lost A Test Series

Rahane's leadership record remains one of the strongest in Indian cricket.

He captained India in six Tests, winning four and drawing two without suffering a defeat. His defining achievement came during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide.

Rahane responded with a century in Melbourne before guiding an inexperienced side to a historic 2-1 series victory in Australia, capped by the famous win at The Gabba.

An Important Part Of India's Golden Era

Rahane formed a key part of India's successful Test middle order alongside Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

He shared 3,661 Test partnership runs with Kohli and played an important role during India's dominant run in the format between 2012 and 2024. His calm approach, especially overseas, made him one of the team's most trusted performers.

His retirement closes another chapter from an era that delivered some of India's greatest Test victories.