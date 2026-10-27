Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suresh Raina praised Tilak Varma's temperament, comparing him to Dhoni.

Varma, Reddy's 69-run stand secured India's T20I victory.

India's T20I victory secured a 2-0 series lead.

Raina lauded Reddy, Kumar's return, and Iyer's captaincy.

Suresh Raina believes Tilak Varma has the temperament to follow in the footsteps of India's celebrated middle-order batters, drawing comparisons with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni after the youngster helped India pull off a remarkable T20I chase against New Zealand.

Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy combined to turn a demanding finish into a memorable victory in the second T20I, producing an unbeaten 69-run stand off just 30 deliveries. Their late assault helped India overhaul a target of 181 with one ball remaining, extending the team's lead in the five-match series to 2-0.

Speaking to ANI, Raina praised Varma's mindset and all-round contribution, while also welcoming Reddy's positive approach and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the side. The former India batter also had words of praise for Shreyas Iyer's leadership.

Suresh Raina Draws Parallels With Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni

For Raina, Varma's value goes beyond his ability to score quickly. He sees a familiar quality in the left-hander's approach, recalling the responsibility carried by India's middle-order batters during his playing days.

"No, India are doing really well at the moment. Take Tilak Varma, for instance. When Yuvi Pa (Yuvraj Singh), Dhoni bhai (MS Dhoni) and I used to bat at No. 5, 6, 7 and 8, we had a certain passion, and I feel Tilak has that same quality. He is a player with a different mindset and has done exceptionally well. He is contributing with the ball too," Raina told ANI.

The comparison comes after Varma delivered under pressure against New Zealand, partnering Reddy when India needed a substantial scoring burst in the final stages. The pair added 69 without being dismissed, providing the finishing push required to complete the chase.

India scored 68 runs in the final five overs, their highest successful run chase during that phase of a T20I. The previous benchmark was 60 runs against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup, when Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 played a decisive role in India's victory.

Raina Welcomes Nitish Reddy's Approach And Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return

Raina also singled out Reddy for the intent he has brought to his batting. The all-rounder's partnership with Varma proved central to India's comeback, with the pair maintaining the scoring rate despite the pressure of the required target.

" Nitish is also batting differently, and it is good to see that positive mindset. It was also nice to see Bhuvneshwar make a comeback as well," he added.

Bhuvneshwar's return was another positive for Raina, who acknowledged the significance of seeing the experienced seamer back in action. His comments reflected the former cricketer's broader satisfaction with India's performances during the series.

The second T20I victory gave India a 2-0 advantage in the five-match contest. The teams were scheduled to meet in Wellington for the third match on October 27.

Suresh Raina Praises Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy

Raina's praise was not limited to India's younger players. He also highlighted Iyer's leadership, saying the captain's approach in the shortest format had stood out to him.

"Shreyas Iyer has done well, but the way the captaincy is being handled, I think I have seen a captain with this kind of approach in this format after many years. He is building a different legacy, and my best wishes are with him," Raina told ANI.

Iyer has previously led Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings to IPL finals. His most notable title-winning campaign came with KKR in 2024, before he guided Punjab Kings to the final in 2025.

Raina's remarks come as India continue to build depth across their batting order. Varma's composure in a high-pressure finish, Reddy's attacking contribution and Iyer's leadership were among the aspects he highlighted after India's latest win over New Zealand.