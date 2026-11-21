Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hazlewood supports Cummins, may quit if captaincy removed.

He denies knowledge of 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering plan.

Hazlewood believes bans for Smith, Warner, Bancroft were excessive.

Josh Hazlewood has thrown his weight behind Pat Cummins as the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy returns to the spotlight, with the Australian fast bowler making it clear that a change in leadership could affect his own future with the Test side. Hazlewood said he would have to consider his position if Cummins were stripped of the captaincy, while insisting that he had no knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper during the Cape Town Test.

In an interview with Code Sports, as quoted by the Herald Sun, the 35-year-old defended Cummins against the criticism that has followed fresh allegations about how much the Australian bowling group knew about the ball-tampering plan.

Josh Hazlewood Backs Pat Cummins, Opens Up On Possible Test Exit

Hazlewood was asked whether he would contemplate leaving Australia's Test setup if Cummins were removed as captain. Rather than dismissing the possibility, the pacer said it was a situation he would need to assess.

"I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah," Hazlewood said.

He also praised Cummins' leadership, arguing that the Australian captain had helped rebuild the team and create an environment in which a similar controversy would not happen again.

"I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years in particular as captain.

"To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that is never going to happen again, I think is just a remarkable job. He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response," he said.

Hazlewood also described the recent criticism of Cummins as excessive, saying: "It feels like it's been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people."

Hazlewood Denies Knowledge Of Sandpaper Plan During Cape Town Test

The controversy surrounding the 2018 Test against South Africa has resurfaced following former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft's lengthy column and Usman Khawaja's claims in his book, Sabr. Their comments have brought renewed attention to whether members of Australia's bowling attack knew about the plan to alter the ball's condition.

Hazlewood rejected the suggestion that he was involved in the plan or knew that sandpaper was being used on the field. He said the distinction between suspicion and direct knowledge was central to his account of what happened.

“Two things stand out for me from what’s been said,” Hazlewood said.

"Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no. When it boils down to it I think those two points are crucial," he said.

The fast bowler maintained that his account remained consistent with the evidence he gave to investigators shortly after the Cape Town Test. He also challenged claims that the entire Australian team had discussed the use of sandpaper during breaks in play, pointing to a lack of communication between the batting and bowling groups at the time.

"Assuming everyone knows and actually knowing everyone knows, that gap is huge," he said. "That's a big chasm."

Hazlewood Calls Suspensions Of Smith, Warner And Bancroft Excessive

While defending his own position, Hazlewood expressed sympathy for Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith, who were all handed suspensions following the scandal. He described the nine-month and 12-month bans imposed on the players as excessive.

The Cape Town Test in March 2018 remains one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket. Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball, leading to suspensions for him, Smith and Warner, while coach Darren Lehmann also stepped down.

The latest comments have brought the focus back to the role of the bowling group and the extent of knowledge within the team. Hazlewood, however, has stood firmly by Cummins and his own account of the events, even as the debate continues to gather momentum ahead of Australia's upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India, scheduled to begin on January 21, 2027.