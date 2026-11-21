Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump demands a permanent Iran nuclear deal.

He accused Iran of misleading people for 51 years.

Tensions remain high; Israel urges military action.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated that any potential agreement with Iran must be permanent and ensure that Tehran does not acquire nuclear weapons, stressing that Washington would not accept a deal that falls short of its expectations, ANI news agency reported.

"I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, underlining his determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump Says Iran's New Leadership Is 'More Rational'

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had never been particularly interested in regime change in Iran, while describing the attacks on the country's senior leadership as a significant shift for the Iranian regime.

He characterised Iran's new leadership as "more rational" but expressed doubts about its reliability in negotiations. Trump alleged that Tehran had a history of entering into agreements and subsequently breaking them.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US President repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction with the terms Iran has been willing to offer during negotiations.

Trump Accuses Iran Of Misleading People For 51 Years

Earlier on Friday, following his visit to China, Trump launched a fresh attack on Tehran, accusing Iran of misleading people for decades and reiterating that any agreement with Washington must meet US expectations.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump linked fluctuations in gasoline prices to the outcome of negotiations with Iran, arguing that while Tehran wanted a deal, it had not offered terms acceptable to him.

"The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years," he said.

Taking another swipe at Tehran, Trump accused Iran of misleading people over the past five decades, remarking, "They've been bullsh***ing people for 51 years."

Netanyahu Reportedly Pushes For Renewed Military Action Against Iran

Trump's latest remarks underline his push for a lasting agreement that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while making clear that Washington would not settle for terms it considers inadequate.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the US administration weighing its options on Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged Washington to consider renewed military action against Tehran.

While Trump has repeatedly signalled his preference for a lasting diplomatic agreement, his latest statements reflect continued scepticism about Iran's negotiating approach and the terms being offered by Tehran.