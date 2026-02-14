Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are at the top with 4 points each. Australia has 2 points, while Ireland and Oman have 0 points.
How Australia Can Qualify For Super 8 - All Possible Scenarios
T20 World Cup 2026: Here’s how the Super 8 qualification picture stands as of February 14, 2026.
Following Zimbabwe's historic 23-run win over Australia yesterday, Group B of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup has been thrown wide open. With Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe sitting pretty at the top, the 2021 champions (Australia) are now walking a tightrope.
Here is the updated Super 8 qualification scenario as of February 14, 2026:
Group B Points Table (Updated: Feb 14)
1. Sri Lanka - Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: +3.125
2. Zimbabwe - Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: +1.984
3. Australia - Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Points: 2 | NRR: +1.100
4. Ireland - Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Points: 0 | NRR: -2.175
5. Oman - Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Points: 0 | NRR: -4.306
Qualification Scenarios by Team (Group B)
Sri Lanka (90% Chance)
The co-hosts are in the driver's seat. Sri Lanka need just one win from their remaining two matches (vs. Australia and Zimbabwe) to mathematically guarantee a Super 8 spot.
Worst Case: If Sri Lanka lose both, they must hope their superior NRR (+3.125) keeps them above Australia in a tie-breaker.
Zimbabwe (80% Chance)
The "Chevrons" have become the tournament's giant-killers. A win against Ireland (Feb 17) will likely seal their qualification.
"Six-Point" Tie: If Zimbabwe beat Ireland but lose to Sri Lanka, and Australia wins both their games, all three teams will end on 6 points. In this case, qualification will be decided solely by Net Run Rate.
Australia (50% Chance)
The shock loss to Zimbabwe means Australia no longer controls their own destiny entirely. Australia must win both remaining games (vs. Sri Lanka and Oman).
Danger Zone: If they lose to Sri Lanka on February 16, they will likely be eliminated regardless of their result against Oman, as Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka would already have 6 points (beyond Australia's max reach of 4).
Ireland & Oman (Near Elimination)
With two losses each, both teams are effectively out of the Super 8 race. Their match today (Feb 14) is primarily a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Remaining Key Fixtures
Feb 14: Ireland vs. Oman (SSC, Colombo)
Feb 16: Australia vs. Sri Lanka (Pallekele) - Elimination Match for Australia
Feb 17: Ireland vs. Zimbabwe (Pallekele)
Feb 19: Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe (Colombo)
