Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHow Australia Can Qualify For Super 8 - All Possible Scenarios

How Australia Can Qualify For Super 8 - All Possible Scenarios

T20 World Cup 2026: Here’s how the Super 8 qualification picture stands as of February 14, 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following Zimbabwe's historic 23-run win over Australia yesterday, Group B of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup has been thrown wide open. With Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe sitting pretty at the top, the 2021 champions (Australia) are now walking a tightrope.

Here is the updated Super 8 qualification scenario as of February 14, 2026:

Group B Points Table (Updated: Feb 14)

1. Sri Lanka - Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: +3.125

2. Zimbabwe - Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: +1.984

3. Australia - Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Points: 2 | NRR: +1.100

4. Ireland - Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Points: 0 | NRR: -2.175

5. Oman - Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Points: 0 | NRR: -4.306

Qualification Scenarios by Team (Group B)

Sri Lanka (90% Chance)

The co-hosts are in the driver's seat. Sri Lanka need just one win from their remaining two matches (vs. Australia and Zimbabwe) to mathematically guarantee a Super 8 spot.

Worst Case: If Sri Lanka lose both, they must hope their superior NRR (+3.125) keeps them above Australia in a tie-breaker.

Zimbabwe (80% Chance)

The "Chevrons" have become the tournament's giant-killers. A win against Ireland (Feb 17) will likely seal their qualification.

"Six-Point" Tie: If Zimbabwe beat Ireland but lose to Sri Lanka, and Australia wins both their games, all three teams will end on 6 points. In this case, qualification will be decided solely by Net Run Rate.

Australia (50% Chance)

The shock loss to Zimbabwe means Australia no longer controls their own destiny entirely. Australia must win both remaining games (vs. Sri Lanka and Oman).

Danger Zone: If they lose to Sri Lanka on February 16, they will likely be eliminated regardless of their result against Oman, as Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka would already have 6 points (beyond Australia's max reach of 4).

Ireland & Oman (Near Elimination)

With two losses each, both teams are effectively out of the Super 8 race. Their match today (Feb 14) is primarily a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Remaining Key Fixtures

Feb 14: Ireland vs. Oman (SSC, Colombo)

Feb 16: Australia vs. Sri Lanka (Pallekele) - Elimination Match for Australia

Feb 17: Ireland vs. Zimbabwe (Pallekele)

Feb 19: Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe (Colombo)

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current standing of Group B in the ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup?

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are at the top with 4 points each. Australia has 2 points, while Ireland and Oman have 0 points.

What does Australia need to do to qualify for the Super 8?

Australia must win both of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Oman. A loss to Sri Lanka could lead to elimination.

What are the qualification chances for Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe?

Sri Lanka has a 90% chance, needing just one more win. Zimbabwe has an 80% chance and a win against Ireland would likely secure their spot.

Are Ireland and Oman still in contention for the Super 8?

With two losses each, Ireland and Oman are effectively out of the Super 8 race. Their remaining matches are mainly to avoid finishing last.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Australia . Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Cities
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget