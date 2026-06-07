Why Was IPL-Winning RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Not Picked For India? Here's What BCCI Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajat Patidar misses India's T20 squad yet again.

BCCI chief selector Agarkar cited intense competition for selection.

Shreyas Iyer named captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included.

Ajit Agarkar Rajat Patidar India Snub: Rajat Patidar's absence from India's latest T20 team has emerged as one of the biggest talking points following BCCI's squad announcement. Despite captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to back-to-back IPL titles and producing another standout season with the bat, the middle-order batsman failed to earn a place for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. The omission has left many fans puzzled, particularly given Patidar's consistency and leadership credentials in recent years.

However, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the decision and suggested that intense competition for places ultimately worked against the RCB skipper.

BCCI Chief Selector Addresses Patidar's Omission

During the press conference following the squad announcement, Agarkar was asked about Patidar's exclusion despite his impressive performances in domestic and franchise cricket.

"We discussed a host of players. We think these 15 are deserving. There are a lot of good players in India. There are plenty who are good enough to walk into the team, but the guys playing are doing as well as they can."

The chief selector emphasised that several deserving players had missed out due to the depth of talent currently available in Indian cricket.

"We think we've picked a good squad. There will always be players missing out, but we've picked a good squad, and we are happy with this one," he added.

The remarks indicate that Patidar seemingly remained in contention but ultimately fell short in a highly competitive selection race.

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Stellar IPL Record Not Enough

Rajat Patidar's exclusion is particularly noteworthy given his influence on RCB's recent success. The right-hander played a central role in guiding the franchise to consecutive IPL triumphs in 2025 and 2026, establishing himself as one of the league's most dependable middle-order batters.

His IPL 2026 campaign further strengthened his case for national selection. Patidar amassed 501 runs while maintaining an extraordinary strike rate of 192.69. His innings combined power with adaptability, allowing him to accelerate or stabilise the innings depending on the situation.

Across the season, he struck 30 fours and 42 sixes, underlining his ability to dominate bowling attacks during the middle overs.

Despite those numbers, selectors opted for a different combination as India begins a new chapter in T20 cricket. The latest squads feature several notable changes, including Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain and the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.