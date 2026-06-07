WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's First Words After Losing India T20 Captaincy To Shreyas Iyer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI replaced Suryakumar Yadav; Shreyas Iyer now T20I captain.

Suryakumar Yadav supported Iyer, celebrated Mumbai's T20I captaincy influence.

Shreyas Iyer to lead India in upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

Suryakumar Yadav India Captaincy Reaction: Indian cricket entered a new chapter on Saturday as the BCCI announced a major leadership change in the T20I setup. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to their third ICC T20 World Cup title earlier this year, has been replaced as skipper, with Shreyas Iyer handed the responsibility of leading the side in the shortest format. The decision has sparked widespread discussion, particularly given Surya's success as captain. However, the Mumbai batsman has now responded publicly to the development and appeared fully supportive of his successor.

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Captaincy Change

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲.



Suryakumar Yadav reflects on Mumbai's remarkable run of producing three consecutive T20I captains for #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳



Watch SKY & Shreyas Iyer LIVE NOW in the #T20Mumbai League Season 4 on Star Sports &… pic.twitter.com/oL3O0z14mL June 6, 2026

Suryakumar spoke ahead of a T20 Mumbai League match while leading Triumphs Knights MNE against SoBo Mumbai Falcons, a side that featured Iyer in its ranks. Despite losing the India captaincy, the star batter expressed happiness for his long-time teammate.

“Very happy for Shreyas, as he's getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together here in Bombay,"

"Most important thing what I felt is three back-to-back Mumbai captains going on to lead T20 for India, I think its a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that," he added.

The comments marked Suryakumar's first public reaction since the BCCI unveiled its squads for the upcoming white-ball assignments. Rather than focusing on his own removal, the 35-year-old chose to celebrate Iyer's achievement and Mumbai cricket's continued influence on the national team.

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Shreyas Iyer Set To Begin New Era

Speculation surrounding a leadership change had been building for weeks, with Shreyas Iyer widely viewed as the frontrunner to take over the role.

He will begin his tenure during India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland before leading the team again on the subsequent tour of England. The PBKS skipper is also been entrusted with captaining India at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, another headline-grabbing selection was the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old batsman has rapidly emerged as one of India's most exciting young talents after impressing in both IPL and junior cricket tournaments like the ICC U-19 World Cup.

With a new captain at the helm and several fresh faces entering the setup, India's T20 side appears set for a significant transition as preparations begin for the next global cycle.