Ashwin Raises Big Questions After BCCI Removes Suryakumar Yadav As India T20 Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin questioned Suryakumar Yadav's T20I captaincy removal.

Surya had recently led India to T20 World Cup title.

Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as new T20I captain.

Ashwin On Suryakumar Yadav Captaincy Sack: The decision to remove Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain and leave him out of the national squad has continued to spark debate across the cricketing fraternity. Among those surprised by the move is former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has openly questioned the timing of the decision, especially considering Suryakumar's recent success on the international stage. Only a few months ago, Surya guided India to their third ICC T20 World Cup title. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still opted for a new direction, appointing Shreyas Iyer as captain of the T20 side.

Ashwin Raises Concerns Over Selection Call

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin admitted he was uncomfortable with how the transition had unfolded and suggested Suryakumar Yadav deserved a longer run before such a significant decision was taken.

"I think it's a very interesting precedent, just the whole, the way it's been done, I'm a little apprehensive about the whole thing,"

The former spinner indicated that a player who had recently delivered a global title could have been afforded additional opportunities to rediscover form as a batter rather than being removed from the setup entirely.

"Didn't have the greatest of great World Cups as a batter but surely, just like everyone else in the team - the coach, the vice-captain, the best-performing batter, the best-performing bowler - he's also quite been the best-performing skipper, right? He's played his part."

"Can we put big stalwarts in his shoes? Has there been an instance where a captain who's won the T20 World Cup has been left out without any ultimatum? I'm sure there's been communication," he added.

Ashwin did acknowledge Shreyas Iyer's impressive leadership record in the IPL, but highlighted broader team values and standards that must be firmly established.

"I wouldn't put any black mark on the fact that he's been a wonderful captain in the IPL. He's got a lot of tactics right. But, that said, there are team ethos that need to be well in place and well in mark."

Also Check: Suryakumar Yadav's First Words After Losing India T20 Captaincy To Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Responds To Captaincy Change

Despite losing both the captaincy and his place in the T20I squad, Suryakumar has maintained a positive outlook.

During the T20 Mumbai League, he publicly congratulated Iyer and expressed pride in seeing another Mumbai cricketer take charge of the national side.

“Very happy for Shreyas, as he's getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together here in Bombay, and most important thing what I felt is three back-to-back Mumbai captains going on to lead T20 for India, I think its a very proud moment"

Iyer's appointment comes after highly successful runs in the IPL. The right-hander led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 before guiding Punjab Kings to the final the following season.

Although he had not featured in a T20I for India for more than two years, selectors have now entrusted him with leading the side into its next phase.