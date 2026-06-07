Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Doctor 'Attacked' After Refusing To Join 'Cockroach Janta Party'

UP Doctor 'Attacked' After Refusing To Join 'Cockroach Janta Party'

An FIR has been registered and a search operation is underway to locate the accused. Police have assured that he will be arrested and produced before a court once traced.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

A government doctor was allegedly assaulted after refusing to join the viral social media movement, Cockroach Janta Party.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Community Health Centre (CHC) located at Majhwara Mod in the Ghosi Kotwali area. According to the complaint, a man who had visited the facility for an ECG examination allegedly pressured the doctor to become a member of the CJP. When the doctor declined, citing his status as a government employee, the man allegedly attacked him, vandalised property inside his chamber and fled after issuing death threats.

The complainant, Dr Harishchandra Jaiswal, a government physician posted at the health centre, told police that the accused arrived at his chamber around 10 am while he was attending to patients. After completing his ECG test, the man allegedly introduced himself as an office-bearer of the "Cockroach Janta Party" and urged the doctor to join the group.

Doctor Refuses To Join CJP

Dr Jaiswal said he refused, explaining that government employees are prohibited from participating in political activities. According to the complaint, the accused became enraged, physically assaulted the doctor and damaged equipment and furniture inside the chamber before escaping.

The incident triggered outrage among doctors and hospital staff, who later approached the local police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Recounting the episode, Dr Jaiswal claimed the man entered his chamber under the pretext of seeking treatment and began speaking about the party's agenda. "He said they were associated with the Cockroach Party and wanted to overthrow the government, and asked me to join them. I told him to discuss his medical issue or leave the chamber. After that, he slapped me and started vandalising the room," the doctor alleged.

Police have identified the accused as Rahul Yadav, a resident of the Ghosi area. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar, Yadav had visited the health centre after experiencing breathing difficulties.

During treatment, Yadav allegedly began discussing a political organisation and attempted to persuade the doctor to become involved. When Dr. Jaiswal clarified that he could not participate in political activities because he was a government servant, an argument broke out between the two.

The officer said an FIR has been registered and a search operation is underway to locate the accused. Police have assured that he will be arrested and produced before a court once traced.

Before You Go

Economy: Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by ₹29 Across India

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jun 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Cockroach Janta Party
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP Doctor 'Attacked' After Refusing To Join 'Cockroach Janta Party'
UP Doctor 'Attacked' After Refusing To Join 'Cockroach Janta Party'
Cities
Punjab Man Kills Girlfriend's 16-Year-Old Daughter, Burnt Body Found In Forest In Nawanshahr
Punjab Man Kills Girlfriend's Teen Daughter, Burnt Body Found In Forest In Nawanshahr
Cities
Delhi-NCR Braces For Rising Temperatures, Mercury To Touch 40°C
Delhi-NCR Braces For Rising Temperatures, Mercury To Touch 40°C  
Cities
Delhi Congress Launches BLA Training Drive To Counter ‘Vote Theft’ During SIR
Delhi Congress Launches BLA Training Drive To Counter ‘Vote Theft’ During SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Economy: Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by ₹29 Across India
Politics: TMC Councillor Bappa Aditya Das Gupta Arrested in Extortion Case
Crime: Greater Noida Police Arrest Chain Snatcher After Encounter
Economy: Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Increased by ₹29, Adding to Inflation Burden
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan’s Mediation Offer Amid Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget