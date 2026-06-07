UP Doctor 'Attacked' After Refusing To Join 'Cockroach Janta Party'

A government doctor was allegedly assaulted after refusing to join the viral social media movement, Cockroach Janta Party.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Community Health Centre (CHC) located at Majhwara Mod in the Ghosi Kotwali area. According to the complaint, a man who had visited the facility for an ECG examination allegedly pressured the doctor to become a member of the CJP. When the doctor declined, citing his status as a government employee, the man allegedly attacked him, vandalised property inside his chamber and fled after issuing death threats.

The complainant, Dr Harishchandra Jaiswal, a government physician posted at the health centre, told police that the accused arrived at his chamber around 10 am while he was attending to patients. After completing his ECG test, the man allegedly introduced himself as an office-bearer of the "Cockroach Janta Party" and urged the doctor to join the group.

Doctor Refuses To Join CJP

Dr Jaiswal said he refused, explaining that government employees are prohibited from participating in political activities. According to the complaint, the accused became enraged, physically assaulted the doctor and damaged equipment and furniture inside the chamber before escaping.

The incident triggered outrage among doctors and hospital staff, who later approached the local police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Recounting the episode, Dr Jaiswal claimed the man entered his chamber under the pretext of seeking treatment and began speaking about the party's agenda. "He said they were associated with the Cockroach Party and wanted to overthrow the government, and asked me to join them. I told him to discuss his medical issue or leave the chamber. After that, he slapped me and started vandalising the room," the doctor alleged.

Police have identified the accused as Rahul Yadav, a resident of the Ghosi area. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar, Yadav had visited the health centre after experiencing breathing difficulties.

During treatment, Yadav allegedly began discussing a political organisation and attempted to persuade the doctor to become involved. When Dr. Jaiswal clarified that he could not participate in political activities because he was a government servant, an argument broke out between the two.

The officer said an FIR has been registered and a search operation is underway to locate the accused. Police have assured that he will be arrested and produced before a court once traced.