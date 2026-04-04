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HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Faces Possible BCCI Ban In IPL 2026 - Here's Why

Shreyas Iyer Faces Possible BCCI Ban In IPL 2026 - Here's Why

The controversy escalated following Punjab Kings' recent win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 12:30 PM (IST)

Despite a stellar start to the IPL 2026 season with the bat and as a leader, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer is walking on thin ice. The prolific middle-order batter, who was acquired for a record-breaking ₹26.75 crore, could face a one-match ban due to repeated disciplinary breaches regarding slow over-rates.

The Second Offense

The controversy escalated following Punjab Kings' recent win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While the team celebrated a win on the field, BCCI confirmed that PBKS had committed their second over-rate offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

As a direct consequence:

Shreyas Iyer was slapped with a hefty fine of ₹24 lakh.

The rest of the Playing XI (including the Impact Player) faced a penalty of ₹6 lakh each, or 25% of their respective match fees.

"One-Match Ban" Threat

Under the strict guidelines of BCCI, IPL captains are subject to a three-tier penalty system for slow over-rates. Having already exhausted his first two "lives," Iyer is now just one offense away from a mandatory one-match suspension and a ₹30 lakh fine.

Given that the season is still in its early stages, maintaining a brisk over-rate will be a massive tactical challenge for PBKS leadership. In the match against CSK, the team reportedly exceeded the allotted time significantly, taking nearly two hours to complete their bowling innings.

Brilliance Amidst Ban Threat

What makes this situation particularly frustrating for PBKS fans is Iyer's incredible form. He has already hammered 68 runs at a strike rate of 170.00 in the opening games of 2026. His leadership has seen Punjab win both of their first two matches, continuing the strong momentum from their runner-up finish in 2025.

If Iyer is suspended, PBKS will lose not only their highest-paid player but also their primary tactical mind in the middle of a crucial league stretch.

IPL Over-Rate Penalty Table (2026)

1st Offense

Penalty for Captain: ₹12 Lakh Fine

Penalty for Playing XI: None

Additional Consequences: Warning on record

2nd Offense

Penalty for Captain: ₹24 Lakh Fine

Penalty for Playing XI: ₹6 Lakh or 25% Match Fee

Additional Consequences: Final Warning

3rd Offense

Penalty for Captain: ₹30 Lakh Fine

Penalty for Playing XI: ₹6 Lakh or 25% Match Fee

Additional Consequences: One-Match Suspension

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the consequence for Punjab Kings' second slow over-rate offense?

Following their second over-rate offense, Shreyas Iyer was fined ₹24 lakh, and the rest of the Playing XI received a penalty of ₹6 lakh each or 25% of their match fees.

What is the penalty for a third over-rate offense in IPL 2026?

A third over-rate offense will result in a ₹30 lakh fine for the captain and a one-match suspension. The Playing XI will also be fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees.

Has Shreyas Iyer been performing well despite the slow over-rate issues?

Yes, Shreyas Iyer has been in excellent form, scoring 68 runs at a strike rate of 170.00 in the opening games. His leadership has also led Punjab Kings to two wins.

Why is maintaining a brisk over-rate a challenge for Punjab Kings?

Maintaining a brisk over-rate is a challenge as the team significantly exceeded the allotted time in their recent match against CSK, taking nearly two hours for their bowling innings.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS BCCI Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings IPL IPL 2026
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