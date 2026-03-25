Habibul Bashar wants Shakib Al Hasan to return and play for at least two more years, potentially including the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan Set For Bangladesh Return? Selectors Eye World Cup 2027 Comeback
Bashar said he is being considered for a return but it would not be during the upcoming home white-ball series against New Zealand starting April 17 as time is not enough to plan it out.
Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board's newly-appointed chairman of selectors Habibul Bashar says he wants veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return to the country and play for at least two more years, including the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The 39-year-old Shakib, who was a member of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party, relocated to the USA after her government was toppled by a violent student uprising in 2024. The interim government barred him from representing the country.
But Bashar, who took charge after the formation of a new government earlier this year, took a conciliatory tone towards the veteran.
Bashar said he is being considered for a return but it would not be during the upcoming home white-ball series against New Zealand starting April 17 as time is not enough to plan it out.
"There is not much time left before the New Zealand series and I am not sure how much cricket Shakib has been involved with. From what I know about him, he is not a guy who will come tomorrow and play the day after.
"He needs preparation too. It's not a place of emotion. Definitely if we are thinking about Shakib, we will think in the long-term," Bashar was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.
Shakib has often expressed a desire to play his last Test on home turf before calling it quits but Bashar said the celebrated cricketer still has at least two more years left in him.
"I don't think about Shakib coming for a single series and then leaving. If we can get service from him, we will want that he provides that for a long time. In that regard, preparation is very important.
"First things first, he is definitely in the plans. You see there are talks about him in regards to the New Zealand series which is why I want him to come prepared for a longer time. I think he still has two years," Bashar said.
"I want him for the longer term, at least to have that plan where he can play the 2027 World Cup. So my plans are not for one series," he added.
Bashar was a part of the national selection committee from 2011 to 2024.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the chairman of selectors' plans for Shakib Al Hasan?
When might Shakib Al Hasan return to international cricket?
Shakib will not be back for the upcoming New Zealand series due to insufficient time for preparation. The selection committee is planning for his long-term return.
What is Shakib Al Hasan's current situation regarding playing for Bangladesh?
Shakib was in the USA after the previous government was toppled and barred from representing the country. A new government is now in place.
How long does the chairman of selectors believe Shakib Al Hasan has left in his career?
Bashar believes Shakib Al Hasan still has at least two more years of cricket left in him.