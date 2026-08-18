‘If It’s A Crime, Gandhi, Vajpayee Are Also Guilty’: Kharge Hits Back At BJP Over Vande Mataram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharge defended national song, implicating Gandhi, Nehru, Vajpayee.

He questioned PM Modi's past stance on the Vande Mataram.

Kharge also reviewed Goa election preparedness, urging unity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has hit out at the BJP amid the ongoing controversy over the singing of the national song Vande Mataram, saying the party's criticism would also implicate leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kharge said he had sung the same version of Vande Mataram that Gandhi, Nehru and Vajpayee had sung.

“If you want to file a case, file it against Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. If we are guilty, then Mahatma Gandhi is also guilty,” Kharge said.

He added, “If this is a crime, then file a case against Mahatma Gandhi. If this is the crime, then file a case against Vallabhbhai Patel as well.”

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Kharge Targets PM Modi Over Vande Mataram Row

Kharge, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that Modi had also sung the same Vande Mataram during his 12 years as Gujarat chief minister.

“He has been committing this crime for 18 years if this is a crime,” Kharge said.

He said Congress had adopted a resolution on which national songs should be used for the country even before Modi was born.

“It is not that whatever Modi-Shah want will continue to happen in the country,” Kharge said, arguing that national songs cannot be changed according to the government in power.

“We have done what has been happening in the country for many years. Tomorrow, another government may come to power. If they say something, will that become the rule? We have only continued a tradition that has been going on for 90 years,” he said.

Kharge also said Congress had continued to sing the same version of Vande Mataram that Jawaharlal Nehru had sung, including the version used during the tenure of the BJP-led government headed by Vajpayee.

Kharge Says Goa Congress Ready For Polls

On the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, Kharge said he had held discussions with party leaders and urged them to contest the polls unitedly.

“I called all our leaders and spoke to them. Everyone should fight the upcoming elections together. Everyone assured me that we will fight unitedly,” he said.

Kharge said he had met people from different sections during a major Congress meeting in Goa and expressed satisfaction that the party's state leaders were working together.

Kharge Accuses Goa Government Of Intimidation

Targeting the BJP government in Goa, Kharge accused it of attempting to intimidate and suppress people.

“The government here is trying very hard to intimidate and suppress. This will not work,” he said.

Kharge said Congress would do whatever was necessary to ensure peaceful elections and work towards victory.

He also claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) receives the highest funding.