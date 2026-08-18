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English NewsNews‘If It’s A Crime, Gandhi, Vajpayee Are Also Guilty’: Kharge Hits Back At BJP Over Vande Mataram

‘If It’s A Crime, Gandhi, Vajpayee Are Also Guilty’: Kharge Hits Back At BJP Over Vande Mataram

Kharge defended Congress’ version of Vande Mataram, saying if it is a crime, Gandhi, Nehru, Vajpayee and Patel would also be guilty, while accusing BJP of politicising the issue.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kharge defended national song, implicating Gandhi, Nehru, Vajpayee.
  • He questioned PM Modi's past stance on the Vande Mataram.
  • Kharge also reviewed Goa election preparedness, urging unity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has hit out at the BJP amid the ongoing controversy over the singing of the national song Vande Mataram, saying the party's criticism would also implicate leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kharge said he had sung the same version of Vande Mataram that Gandhi, Nehru and Vajpayee had sung.

“If you want to file a case, file it against Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. If we are guilty, then Mahatma Gandhi is also guilty,” Kharge said.

He added, “If this is a crime, then file a case against Mahatma Gandhi. If this is the crime, then file a case against Vallabhbhai Patel as well.”

Also Read: ‘Vulgar, Disgusting’: DMK Mouthpiece On Vijay-Trisha Salute At Independence Day

Kharge Targets PM Modi Over Vande Mataram Row

Kharge, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that Modi had also sung the same Vande Mataram during his 12 years as Gujarat chief minister.

“He has been committing this crime for 18 years if this is a crime,” Kharge said.

He said Congress had adopted a resolution on which national songs should be used for the country even before Modi was born.

“It is not that whatever Modi-Shah want will continue to happen in the country,” Kharge said, arguing that national songs cannot be changed according to the government in power.

“We have done what has been happening in the country for many years. Tomorrow, another government may come to power. If they say something, will that become the rule? We have only continued a tradition that has been going on for 90 years,” he said.

Kharge also said Congress had continued to sing the same version of Vande Mataram that Jawaharlal Nehru had sung, including the version used during the tenure of the BJP-led government headed by Vajpayee.

Kharge Says Goa Congress Ready For Polls

On the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, Kharge said he had held discussions with party leaders and urged them to contest the polls unitedly.

“I called all our leaders and spoke to them. Everyone should fight the upcoming elections together. Everyone assured me that we will fight unitedly,” he said.

Kharge said he had met people from different sections during a major Congress meeting in Goa and expressed satisfaction that the party's state leaders were working together.

Kharge Accuses Goa Government Of Intimidation

Targeting the BJP government in Goa, Kharge accused it of attempting to intimidate and suppress people.

“The government here is trying very hard to intimidate and suppress. This will not work,” he said.

Kharge said Congress would do whatever was necessary to ensure peaceful elections and work towards victory.

He also claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) receives the highest funding.

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mallikarjun Kharge mention historical leaders regarding Vande Mataram?

Kharge mentioned Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to defend his singing of Vande Mataram. He stated he sang the same version as them, implying that if he is guilty, they would also be.

What was Kharge's criticism of PM Modi regarding Vande Mataram?

Kharge stated that PM Modi also sang the same version of Vande Mataram for 18 years, including his time as Gujarat CM. He implied that if singing it is a crime, then Modi has been committing it for years.

What is the Congress party's stance on national songs?

Kharge emphasized that national songs cannot be changed according to the government in power. He stated Congress adopted a resolution on national songs before PM Modi was born and is continuing a 90-year tradition.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vande Matram Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel BJP Kharge Congress Mahatma Gandhi Jawaharlal Nehru
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