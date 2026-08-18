Rishabh Pant Smashes World Record, Becomes First Indian To Hit 100 Test Sixes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant became first Indian to hit 100 Test sixes.

Pant achieved fastest 100 Test sixes, surpassing Gilchrist's record.

He now leads India's Test sixes list, surpassing Sehwag.

SL vs IND Live: Rishabh Pant has created history in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. The India wicketkeeper-batter reached the landmark with two sixes during his attacking second-innings knock.

Pant also created a world record in the process. He became the fastest batter in Test history to reach 100 sixes, getting there in just 4,918 balls.

Rishabh Pant Creates History In Galle

Pant entered the India vs Sri Lanka Test needing only a few sixes to reach the landmark and wasted little time once he took guard.

The two sixes took his career tally to 100, making him the first Indian batter to achieve the feat since India played their first Test in 1932.

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Pant is now only the fourth batter in Test history to hit 100 sixes, joining an elite group that includes Adam Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

The milestone also came in Pant's 51st Test, underlining the extraordinary pace at which he has reached the mark.

Pant Breaks Gilchrist's Record

Pant's achievement became even bigger because of the manner in which he reached 100 sixes.

He needed just 4,918 balls to reach the landmark, comfortably breaking Adam Gilchrist's previous record of 6,578 deliveries.

The fastest batters to 100 Test sixes are:

Rishabh Pant: 4,918 balls

Adam Gilchrist: 6,578 balls

Ben Stokes: 9,042 balls

Brendon McCullum: 9,756 balls

Pant's record is another reflection of his aggressive approach in Test cricket. The left-hander has regularly used attacking strokeplay to put pressure on opposition bowlers, even in the longest format.

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Pant Now Leads India's Test Six-Hitting List

Before Pant, Virender Sehwag held the Indian record for most Test sixes with 91.

Rohit Sharma finished his Test career with 88 sixes, while Ravindra Jadeja has 82.

Pant has now moved comfortably clear of all three.

Rishabh Pant: 100 sixes

Virender Sehwag: 91 sixes

Rohit Sharma: 88 sixes

Ravindra Jadeja: 82 sixes

Another Major Record For Rishabh Pant

The 100-six milestone adds to Pant's growing list of achievements in Test cricket.

Pant already holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, with eight centuries. MS Dhoni is second on the list with six.

After 51 Test matches, Pant has scored more than 3,600 runs, including eight centuries and 20 half-centuries.

His latest record came during another aggressive innings against Sri Lanka, with Pant scoring 66 runs and helping India extend their lead in Galle.

For a batter whose Test career has been defined by attacking cricket, reaching 100 sixes before anyone else in the format is another record that perfectly captures Pant's unique impact.