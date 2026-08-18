Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century to his late mother, who had passed away just days before. He looked towards the sky and became visibly emotional after reaching the milestone.
WATCH: Nitish Rana Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Fifty, Remembers Late Mother
Nitish Rana broke down after completing a fifty in the Delhi Premier League, looking skyward and remembering his late mother during an emotional tribute.
- Nitish Rana played DPL shortly after his mother's passing.
- He scored a fifty, pointed skyward in emotional tribute.
- Rana broke down on field, wore his mother's name on jersey.
Nitish Rana DPL: Nitish Rana had an moment during the Delhi Premier League as he marked his half-century by looking towards the sky and remembering his late mother. Representing West Delhi Lions, Rana walked out to bat just days after his mother's passing. Despite the difficult circumstances, he played an attacking innings before the emotions eventually became overwhelming. Rana's fifty was followed by a poignant tribute that left teammates, opponents and viewers visibly moved.
Some moments are bigger than the game.— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 17, 2026
Nitish Rana dedicates his half-century to his mother in an emotional moment.#AdaniDPL2026 #AdaniDPL #NitishRana #DelhiPremierLeague #WDLvsSDS pic.twitter.com/6X4ZQWykYG
Rana Overcome With Emotion After Fifty
Nitish Rana wasted little time finding his rhythm and attacked the opposition bowling from the outset.
He brought up his half-century in only 27 deliveries before finishing with an impressive 60 from 33 balls.
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His innings featured four boundaries and six sixes, underlining the aggressive intent he showed throughout his stay at the crease, but reaching the milestone triggered a very different reaction.
After completing his fifty, Rana raised his bat and looked towards the sky. He appeared to dedicate the moment to his mother before breaking down in tears on the field.
Players from the opposition and the umpire soon approached Rana to offer their support as he composed himself.
Special Tribute To Mother
Rana had also found a deeply personal way to keep his mother's memory close during the match. The name 'N. Satish' was printed on the back of his jersey, making the tribute visible throughout his innings.
The gesture added another emotional layer to Rana's performance, particularly as he took the field so soon after his mother's death.
Rana's 60-run knock was more than just an impressive contribution for West Delhi Lions. His celebration after reaching fifty transformed the innings into an intensely personal tribute.
The sight of Rana looking skyward before shedding tears offered a glimpse of the emotions behind the performance even though his team would end up on the losing side on the night.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the personal significance of Nitish Rana's half-century during the Delhi Premier League?
How did Nitish Rana honor his mother during his DPL match?
Rana paid tribute by looking towards the sky after his half-century and having 'N. Satish' printed on the back of his jersey. This was a deeply personal way to remember her after her recent passing.
For which team did Nitish Rana play in the Delhi Premier League?
Nitish Rana represented the West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League. He played this emotional innings for them shortly after his mother's death.