‘Take Gyanesh Kumar To US’: Pawan Khera Takes Dig After Trump Praises Indian Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress's Khera sarcastically suggested sending CEC, EVMs to US.

Trump cited India's system to advocate US voter ID.

Exchange follows Congress-ECI dispute regarding electoral roll revisions.

Congress MP and spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after US President Donald Trump cited India’s electoral system while renewing his call for stricter voter identification rules in the United States.

In a post on X, Khera said, “Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight.”

Taking a dig at what he described as Trump’s “insults and bullying” of India, Khera added, “This is the least we can do for you.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight.



For all the insults and bullying you’ve sent our way, this is the least we can do for you.



To SIR With Love,

from India. pic.twitter.com/vyS8sUETjF — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 18, 2026

He signed off with, “To SIR With Love, from India,” in an apparent reference to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Trump Cites India’s Election System

Trump cited India’s electoral system while renewing his push for the SAVE America Act, a proposed US law that would require proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and introduce voter identification requirements.

Trump said India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification.

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“Earlier this month, India's chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, claiming that more than 646 million people voted, with less than 1% using postal ballots.

He said every voter in India had a valid photo identity document.

Congress-ECI Dispute Over Electoral Rolls

The Congress response comes against the backdrop of its ongoing dispute with Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission over electoral rolls and the SIR exercise.

The dispute intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of “vote chori” and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Gandhi had alleged irregularities in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura Assembly constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, including duplicate voters, allegedly incorrect addresses and other discrepancies.

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The Election Commission rejected the allegations and asked Gandhi to submit an affidavit supporting his claims. Kumar later said Gandhi should either provide an affidavit or apologise.

Congress Raises Concerns Over SIR

The Congress also questioned the Bihar SIR conducted ahead of the 2025 Assembly election, alleging that the exercise could result in eligible voters being removed from electoral rolls.

The Election Commission rejected allegations of bias and “vote chori”, maintaining that it treated all political parties equally.

The Congress later raised allegations over voter deletions in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency. Gandhi had alleged that voters were being targeted for deletion and accused Kumar of protecting those responsible.

The latest exchange adds to the ongoing political confrontation between the Congress and the Election Commission over voter rolls, electoral processes and the SIR exercise.