‘Take Gyanesh Kumar To US’: Pawan Khera Takes Dig After Trump Praises Indian Polls

Pawan Khera commented after US President Donald Trump cited India's electoral system to renew his call for stricter voter identification rules in the US. Khera sarcastically suggested sending Kumar and EVMs to America.
‘Take Gyanesh Kumar To America’: Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Trump After US Prez Praises Indian Polls
Congress MP Pawan Khera mocked CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Trump cited India’s election system, offering to send Kumar and EVMs to the US, amid Congress’ ongoing row with the EC over voter rolls and SIR.
- Congress's Khera sarcastically suggested sending CEC, EVMs to US.
- Trump cited India's system to advocate US voter ID.
- Exchange follows Congress-ECI dispute regarding electoral roll revisions.
Congress MP and spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after US President Donald Trump cited India’s electoral system while renewing his call for stricter voter identification rules in the United States.
In a post on X, Khera said, “Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight.”
Taking a dig at what he described as Trump’s “insults and bullying” of India, Khera added, “This is the least we can do for you.”
Dear @realDonaldTrump,— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 18, 2026
Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight.
For all the insults and bullying you’ve sent our way, this is the least we can do for you.
To SIR With Love,
from India. pic.twitter.com/vyS8sUETjF
He signed off with, “To SIR With Love, from India,” in an apparent reference to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Trump Cites India’s Election System
Trump cited India’s electoral system while renewing his push for the SAVE America Act, a proposed US law that would require proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and introduce voter identification requirements.
Trump said India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification.
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“Earlier this month, India's chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, claiming that more than 646 million people voted, with less than 1% using postal ballots.
He said every voter in India had a valid photo identity document.
Congress-ECI Dispute Over Electoral Rolls
The Congress response comes against the backdrop of its ongoing dispute with Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission over electoral rolls and the SIR exercise.
The dispute intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of “vote chori” and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Gandhi had alleged irregularities in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura Assembly constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, including duplicate voters, allegedly incorrect addresses and other discrepancies.
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The Election Commission rejected the allegations and asked Gandhi to submit an affidavit supporting his claims. Kumar later said Gandhi should either provide an affidavit or apologise.
Congress Raises Concerns Over SIR
The Congress also questioned the Bihar SIR conducted ahead of the 2025 Assembly election, alleging that the exercise could result in eligible voters being removed from electoral rolls.
The Election Commission rejected allegations of bias and “vote chori”, maintaining that it treated all political parties equally.
The Congress later raised allegations over voter deletions in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency. Gandhi had alleged that voters were being targeted for deletion and accused Kumar of protecting those responsible.
The latest exchange adds to the ongoing political confrontation between the Congress and the Election Commission over voter rolls, electoral processes and the SIR exercise.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Congress MP Pawan Khera comment on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?
What was Donald Trump's purpose in citing India's election system?
Donald Trump cited India's electoral system to push for the SAVE America Act, a proposed US law requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and voter identification. He claimed India's Chief Election Commissioner questioned elections without valid photo ID.
What is the nature of the dispute between the Congress and the Election Commission?
The Congress has an ongoing dispute with the Election Commission, particularly Gyanesh Kumar, over electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. Congress leaders have alleged