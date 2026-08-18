Bengaluru Woman, Paramour Held For Murdering Husband, 5-Year-Old Son

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigating digital evidence, searching for male accused.

A Bengaluru woman and the man she was allegedly in a relationship with have been arrested in connection with the deaths of her husband and their five-year-old son, police said. Investigators suspect the killings were planned in advance and carried out after the victims had gone to sleep. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy, including the couple's troubled marriage and the woman's relationship with the other accused.

Marriage Trouble And Alleged Relationship

The deceased man, identified as 38-year-old Abhinandan, had reportedly been experiencing marital problems with his wife, Harini, for several years. According to investigators, the couple married in 2021 but had been living separately within the same home, with reports suggesting they had occupied different bedrooms for nearly two years.

Police said Harini had allegedly been seeking a divorce because she wanted to live with Vinay, the man with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. Investigators said Harini and Vinay first came into contact through Snapchat in December 2024. Their online interaction allegedly developed into a relationship.

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Police also believe Abhinandan had become suspicious of his wife's contact with another man. Around 15 days before the murders, he reportedly approached the police seeking access to her call records. The issue allegedly became a source of repeated arguments between the couple.

Dispute Reportedly Preceded Fatal Attack

According to the police investigation, a disagreement between Harini and Abhinandan took place on the night of the incident.

Police suspect Harini struck her husband with a ladle during the argument before the couple went to separate rooms.

Investigators allege that Harini subsequently contacted Vinay and called him to the house. The police theory is that the pair then entered Abhinandan's room after he had gone to sleep.

At around 12:30 am, they allegedly wore gloves before carrying out the attack. Police allege that Vinay strangled Abhinandan while Harini restrained his legs.

The situation reportedly took another tragic turn when the couple's five-year-old son woke up after hearing the disturbance. Investigators allege that the child was also killed after waking during the attack.

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CCTV And Bloodstains Under Investigation

Police suspect the accused attempted to conceal evidence following the alleged killings. Investigators believe bloodstains inside the house were cleaned and that CCTV cameras were switched off around the time Vinay allegedly entered the residence.

Harini was taken into custody and questioned by investigators. Police said details surrounding the alleged sequence of events emerged during her interrogation.

Police Launch Search For Second Accused

While Harini has been arrested, police are continuing their search for Vinay, who is currently believed to be at large. Search teams are looking for him in and around Herohalli near Kanakapura as investigators attempt to trace his movements following the alleged crime.

The bodies of Abhinandan and his son were sent for post-mortem examinations. Following the procedures, the bodies were handed over to the family for the final rites in their native village.