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English NewsCitiesMarital Rift, Secret Affair: Bengaluru Woman, Paramour Held For Murdering Husband, 5-Year-Old Son

Marital Rift, Secret Affair: Bengaluru Woman, Paramour Held For Murdering Husband, 5-Year-Old Son

A Bengaluru woman and her alleged partner were arrested over the murders of her husband and five-year-old son in a suspected premeditated killing.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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  • Police investigating digital evidence, searching for male accused.

A Bengaluru woman and the man she was allegedly in a relationship with have been arrested in connection with the deaths of her husband and their five-year-old son, police said. Investigators suspect the killings were planned in advance and carried out after the victims had gone to sleep. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy, including the couple's troubled marriage and the woman's relationship with the other accused.

Marriage Trouble And Alleged Relationship

The deceased man, identified as 38-year-old Abhinandan, had reportedly been experiencing marital problems with his wife, Harini, for several years. According to investigators, the couple married in 2021 but had been living separately within the same home, with reports suggesting they had occupied different bedrooms for nearly two years.

Police said Harini had allegedly been seeking a divorce because she wanted to live with Vinay, the man with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. Investigators said Harini and Vinay first came into contact through Snapchat in December 2024. Their online interaction allegedly developed into a relationship.

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Police also believe Abhinandan had become suspicious of his wife's contact with another man. Around 15 days before the murders, he reportedly approached the police seeking access to her call records. The issue allegedly became a source of repeated arguments between the couple.

Dispute Reportedly Preceded Fatal Attack

According to the police investigation, a disagreement between Harini and Abhinandan took place on the night of the incident.

Police suspect Harini struck her husband with a ladle during the argument before the couple went to separate rooms.

Investigators allege that Harini subsequently contacted Vinay and called him to the house. The police theory is that the pair then entered Abhinandan's room after he had gone to sleep.

At around 12:30 am, they allegedly wore gloves before carrying out the attack. Police allege that Vinay strangled Abhinandan while Harini restrained his legs.

The situation reportedly took another tragic turn when the couple's five-year-old son woke up after hearing the disturbance. Investigators allege that the child was also killed after waking during the attack.

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CCTV And Bloodstains Under Investigation

Police suspect the accused attempted to conceal evidence following the alleged killings. Investigators believe bloodstains inside the house were cleaned and that CCTV cameras were switched off around the time Vinay allegedly entered the residence.

Harini was taken into custody and questioned by investigators. Police said details surrounding the alleged sequence of events emerged during her interrogation.

Police Launch Search For Second Accused

While Harini has been arrested, police are continuing their search for Vinay, who is currently believed to be at large. Search teams are looking for him in and around Herohalli near Kanakapura as investigators attempt to trace his movements following the alleged crime.

The bodies of Abhinandan and his son were sent for post-mortem examinations. Following the procedures, the bodies were handed over to the family for the final rites in their native village.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there attempts to conceal evidence after the incident?

Investigators suspect efforts were made to conceal evidence. Bloodstains inside the house were cleaned, and CCTV cameras were allegedly switched off around the time of the incident.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka Bengaluru Crime
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