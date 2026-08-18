India Need Six Wickets To Seal Galle Test As Sri Lanka Face 288-Run Chase On Day 5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India set challenging 372-run target for Sri Lanka.

Pant, Padikkal, Rahul propelled India's crucial second innings.

Sri Lanka collapsed to 84/4, needing 288 runs.

Dhananjaya and Dinusha provided late resistance on Day 4.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: India moved to the brink of victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka after a dominant fourth day in Galle. Shubman Gill's side set the hosts a daunting 372-run target before reducing them to 84/4 at stumps.

Sri Lanka need another 288 runs on the final day with six wickets in hand, while India require six more wickets to win the Test and take a major step forward in the World Test Championship campaign.

Pant, Padikkal Help India Set Sri Lanka 372

India began the day with a substantial first-innings lead of 178 runs and added another 193 in their second innings.

Rishabh Pant provided the attacking spark, scoring 66 off 69 balls with eight fours and two sixes. His aggressive approach helped India keep the pressure on Sri Lanka's bowlers and accelerate the scoring rate.

Devdutt Padikkal followed up his 167 in the first innings with a composed 44 off 75 balls, while KL Rahul added a quick 35.

India were eventually bowled out for 193 in 48.5 overs, setting Sri Lanka 372 to win.

Asitha Fernando was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler with four wickets, while Prabath Jayasuriya claimed three and Lahiru Kumara picked up two.

Sri Lanka Collapse To 47/4

Sri Lanka's chase got off to a disastrous start.

Mohammed Siraj provided India's first breakthrough in the seventh over when Nishan Madushka was dismissed for six after being caught by Prasidh Krishna.

Manav Suthar then produced another important moment, trapping debutant Pasindu Sooriyabandara lbw for a first-ball duck. Sri Lanka were reduced to 14/2.

Prasidh Krishna added further pressure by dismissing Kamindu Mendis for two, with KL Rahul completing the catch.

Suthar then struck again in the 22nd over. Dhruv Jurel took a sharp low catch at gully to dismiss Lahiru Udara for 16, leaving Sri Lanka in serious trouble at 47/4.

Dhananjaya, Dinusha Keep Sri Lanka Alive

Just when India appeared to be closing in on another collapse, captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha steadied the innings.

Dhananjaya remained unbeaten on 31 off 73 balls, while Dinusha, who scored a century in Sri Lanka's first innings, was unbeaten on 25 off 36 deliveries.

The pair added an unbeaten 37 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure Sri Lanka reached stumps without further damage.

However, the hosts still face an enormous task on the final day. They need 288 more runs to complete what would be a remarkable fourth-innings chase, while India need only six wickets to finish the Test.

India In Complete Control

India's dominance has been built on contributions across both innings.

After posting 462 in their first innings, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 to secure a 178-run advantage. Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets in that innings, with Suthar claiming four and Jadeja taking three.

India then extended their advantage through Pant, Padikkal and Rahul before their bowlers struck four times during Sri Lanka's second innings.

With the pitch deteriorating and Sri Lanka still 288 runs short, India will start Day 5 as overwhelming favourites to complete the victory.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, need Dhananjaya and Dinusha to produce another major partnership before attempting to pull off one of the biggest fourth-innings escapes in recent Test cricket.