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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Shares Map Calling Strait Of Hormuz ‘New US Territory’; Iran Hits Back

Trump Shares Map Calling Strait Of Hormuz ‘New US Territory’; Iran Hits Back

Trump shared a map labelling the Strait of Hormuz “New US Territory”, prompting Iran to warn that his claims over the strategic waterway would be challenged.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran rejected claim, affirming control of strategic waterway.
  • Strait is vital energy chokepoint, traffic reduced since conflict.
  • Iran, Oman finalizing transit maps amid US military threats.

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric over the Strait of Hormuz, sharing an image on his social media platform Truth Social that labels the strategic waterway as “New US Territory”.

The post comes after a 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran to finalise a peace deal expired, with neither side showing any indication of extending the talks.

The map shows a circle around the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman at the entrance to the Persian Gulf — with the words “New US Territory” displayed across it.

Also Read: ‘Take Gyanesh Kumar to US’: Pawan Khera Takes Dig After Trump Praises Indian Polls

Iran Hits Back At Trump

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi criticised Trump’s post, warning that the US president’s claims over the strategic waterway would soon be challenged.

“Soon, Trump's delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected, or we will correct the delusions of this delusional man,” Gharibabadi said.

Trump’s latest post follows a series of remarks in which he has claimed that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Just days earlier, Trump said he could soon declare the waterway “a territory of the United States”. He also claimed earlier that the US had “total control” over the strait and that the US Navy had swept the waterway for mines.

Iran has rejected those claims. Gharibabadi previously said the Strait of Hormuz “has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian”, adding that its opening and closure would remain under Iran’s command.

Why Strait of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, with roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies normally passing through it before the US-Israel-Iran war began on February 28.

Traffic through the waterway has fallen sharply since the conflict began, with Iran restricting passage as leverage.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on maps for shipping transit routes through the strait and are working to finalise a joint statement.

Also Read: ‘If It’s A Crime, Gandhi, Vajpayee Are Also Guilty’: Kharge Hits Back At BJP Over Vande Mataram

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that an understanding had been reached on the transit-route map, but the two countries still planned to finalise the arrangement as a package comprising the map and a joint statement.

Iran and Oman have been negotiating the terms for managing the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has also threatened military action against Oman if it interferes with the US blockade of Iranian ships in the strait. In a phone interview with Fox News, he said the US would “bomb the s*** out of them” if Oman got in the way.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Iran responded to Trump's claims regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi criticized Trump's claims, warning they would be challenged. He asserted the Strait

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump. US Iran War LIVE Updates
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