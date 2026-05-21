Sara Tendulkar Slams Social Media Post Calling Her 'Moti'

In a fierce public pushback against toxic paparazzi behavior, Sara Tendulkar - daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar - harshly criticized a social media photojournalist for targeting her with body-shaming comments.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on May 21, 2026, Sara openly called out the toxic intersection of predatory celebrity culture, online bullying, and the violation of personal boundaries.

The controversy erupted after an Instagram account run by an independent content creator, Tahir Jasus, posted a video tracking Sara at the airport. The video clip was overlaid with a highly disrespectful Hindi text overlay stating: "Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai" (The fat one is Sara, the one next to her is her sister-in-law).

The "sister-in-law" mentioned in the video is entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who recently married Sara’s brother, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, in March 2026.

Sara Hits Back: 'This Is Not Journalism'

Refusing to stay silent, Sara shared a direct screenshot of the offending video on her official Instagram handle, calling out the creator by tagging him directly and questioning his professional credentials.

"You are disgusting. This is not 'journalism.' Leave. Us. Alone," Sara wrote. Although the post was later deleted in what appeared to be an effort to contain the backlash, Sara made it clear that removing the content does not absolve someone of responsibility for what was said. "You can delete your post, but that doesn’t make you any less disgusting," she added, punctuated with nauseated emojis.

This paparazzi body shamed Sara Tendulkar saying "moti wali sara hai or bagal wali bhabhi hai"



Today, Sara Tendulkar brutally crushed this pap and said "you are disgusting, this is not "journalism" leave us Alone"



This is the lowest level of media we saw! pic.twitter.com/63mCpSJ1eY — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 21, 2026

Growing Pandemic of Paparazzi Toxicity

The incident has reignited a critical debate regarding modern "spotting" accounts on social media. Unlike mainstream media houses that operate under editorial codes, independent celebrity "spy" accounts frequently rely on crude clickbait, intrusive camera angles, and objectification to drum up viral engagement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on content circulating on social media. The claims mentioned have not been independently verified, and ABP Live does not support or authenticate them.