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HomeSportsCricketSara Tendulkar Slams Social Media Post Calling Her 'Moti'

Sara Tendulkar Slams Social Media Post Calling Her 'Moti'

The controversy erupted after an Instagram account run by an independent content creator, Tahir Jasus, posted a video tracking Sara at the airport.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)

In a fierce public pushback against toxic paparazzi behavior, Sara Tendulkar - daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar - harshly criticized a social media photojournalist for targeting her with body-shaming comments.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on May 21, 2026, Sara openly called out the toxic intersection of predatory celebrity culture, online bullying, and the violation of personal boundaries.

The controversy erupted after an Instagram account run by an independent content creator, Tahir Jasus, posted a video tracking Sara at the airport. The video clip was overlaid with a highly disrespectful Hindi text overlay stating: "Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai" (The fat one is Sara, the one next to her is her sister-in-law).

The "sister-in-law" mentioned in the video is entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who recently married Sara’s brother, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, in March 2026.

Sara Hits Back: 'This Is Not Journalism'

Refusing to stay silent, Sara shared a direct screenshot of the offending video on her official Instagram handle, calling out the creator by tagging him directly and questioning his professional credentials.

"You are disgusting. This is not 'journalism.' Leave. Us. Alone," Sara wrote. Although the post was later deleted in what appeared to be an effort to contain the backlash, Sara made it clear that removing the content does not absolve someone of responsibility for what was said. "You can delete your post, but that doesn’t make you any less disgusting," she added, punctuated with nauseated emojis.

Growing Pandemic of Paparazzi Toxicity

The incident has reignited a critical debate regarding modern "spotting" accounts on social media. Unlike mainstream media houses that operate under editorial codes, independent celebrity "spy" accounts frequently rely on crude clickbait, intrusive camera angles, and objectification to drum up viral engagement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on content circulating on social media. The claims mentioned have not been independently verified, and ABP Live does not support or authenticate them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sara Tendulkar criticize a social media journalist?

Sara Tendulkar called out a photojournalist on Instagram for body-shaming comments made in a video overlay. The video referred to her as 'fat' and her sister-in-law disrespectfully.

What was the disrespectful comment made about Sara Tendulkar?

The comment in Hindi text overlay on a video stated, 'Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai,' which translates to 'The fat one is Sara, the one next to her is her sister-in-law.'

Who is the 'sister-in-law' mentioned in the video?

The sister-in-law mentioned is Saaniya Chandhok, who is the wife of Sara Tendulkar's brother, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar.

What was Sara Tendulkar's reaction to the post?

Sara called the creator 'disgusting' and stated that the behavior was not 'journalism.' She emphasized that deleting the post does not erase the harm caused.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 May 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar
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