Major Setback For Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis Likely To Miss 1st Test vs India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mendis' absence creates void in Sri Lanka's Test batting.

Sri Lanka Cricket has received a major injury setback ahead of their crucial home Test series against India. Star wicketkeeper-batter and white-ball captain Kusal Mendis is likely to miss the opening Test after sustaining a hamstring injury during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The unexpected setback comes at a critical time for the national team, as they prepare to host India in a two-match Test series starting on August 15, which forms an integral part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Mendis' availability for the opening encounter at the Galle International Cricket Stadium remains doubtful while he undergoes treatment and recovery.

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Hamstring Injury Sustained During LPL Match

The incident occurred while Kusal Mendis was leading his franchise, Colombo Kaps, in a match against the Kandy Royals at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. While attempting a quick run, Mendis suffered a strain in his right hamstring and was visibly in severe discomfort. The severity of the strain rendered him unable to continue running properly, ultimately resulting in his dismissal via run-out. Subsequent medical scans confirmed that the hamstring injury was severe enough to rule him out of the remainder of the LPL tournament.

Official Statement And Rehabilitation At High Performance Centre

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued an official media release confirming that Mendis had been ruled out of the rest of the LPL season due to the right hamstring injury. SLC stated that the experienced cricketer would return to the National High Performance Centre to begin his dedicated rehabilitation program under the guidance of the national team’s medical specialists. While the board has not officially provided a definitive timeline for his recovery, his physical condition will be monitored closely on a daily basis to determine whether he can regain full fitness ahead of the first Test match against India.

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Leadership Handed Over To Kamindu Mendis

With Kusal Mendis sidelined from the LPL, Colombo Kaps appointed fellow Sri Lankan international Kamindu Mendis as their team captain for the remaining fixtures of the tournament. The franchise had to re-align its tactical setup quickly following the sudden exit of their primary leader and key top-order anchor.

Interruption To Exceptional Recent Batting Form

The timing of this injury is particularly frustrating for Sri Lanka because Mendis had been enjoying an outstanding run of form across all formats of the game. In the LPL opener against Galle Gallants, he played a explosive knock of 79 runs off 53 deliveries. His impressive form extended from earlier franchise cricket in the Pakistan Super League, where he smashed 550 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 168.19. Internationally in 2026, Mendis accumulated 408 runs in 14 T20I innings and scored 211 runs in just four ODI innings at an average of 70.33.

Impact On The Test Series Against India

Mendis plays a vital role in Sri Lanka’s Test setup as both a dependable top-order batsman and the primary wicketkeeper. His potential absence from the first Test in Galle will leave a massive void in Sri Lanka's middle-order stability and tactical balance. If he fails to recover in time, the team management will have to reconfigure their batting unit and select a replacement wicketkeeper against a formidable Indian side.