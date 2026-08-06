Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singh visited Ayodhya temple, then attended a large rally.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday received a grand welcome, with flower petals showered on his convoy using excavators, as he returned to his home district Gonda for the first time after being acquitted in the sexual harassment case filed by wrestlers.

Singh arrived at the international airport in Ayodhya by a chartered aircraft, where supporters welcomed him with drums, music and slogans.

Thousands of supporters lined the route from the airport, while flower petals were showered on his convoy using excavators. Slogans of "Sher Aaya" (the lion has arrived) were raised and fireworks were set off as hundreds of vehicles accompanied his convoy.

The BJP leader is a former Lok Sabha MP from Gonda's Kaisarganj seat.

In adjoining Ayodhya, Singh travelled in an open jeep to the Hanumangarhi temple, where he offered prayers from outside and sought blessings from the seers.

During the procession, his elder son and Gonda Sadar MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh waved a mace from the sunroof of the vehicle and said "truth has prevailed".

After visiting Hanumangarhi, Singh proceeded to the Nandini Nagar Sports Stadium, where a massive rally titled "Satyamev Jayate" has been organised.

Before reaching the venue, he also offered special prayers at the Nandini Gaumata temple.

Elaborate arrangements, including a community feast, were made for the gathering. About 40 quintals of laddoos were been prepared, while more than 500 batuks were invited from Ayodhya to welcome Singh.

Singh was scheduled to address the gathering later in the day.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)