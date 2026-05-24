Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants in their final league-stage match of the season.
Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Salary Over The Years Is Surprisingly Massive
Arjun Tendulkar first joined Mumbai Indians back in 2021 after being bought at his base price of ₹20 lakh.
Arjun Tendulkar spent the majority of the season on the bench before finally getting an opportunity in Lucknow Super Giants' final league-stage match. Making his debut for LSG, Arjun scored 5 runs from 5 deliveries. Although he has been associated with the Indian Premier League for the past six seasons, this appearance marked only the sixth IPL match of his career.
Batting at No. 8 against Punjab Kings, Arjun faced deliveries from Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Despite limited opportunities on the field, the young all-rounder has still managed to earn a significant amount through the IPL over the years.
Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL earnings
Arjun Tendulkar first joined Mumbai Indians back in 2021 after being bought at his base price of ₹20 lakh. However, he had to wait until the 2023 season to make his IPL debut. During that campaign, he featured in four matches and picked up three wickets. Primarily a left-arm pacer, Arjun also offers lower-order batting ability.
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From 2021 to 2025, he remained part of Mumbai Indians, though he played only five matches during that period. Across those five seasons, he earned a total of ₹1.4 crore from the franchise.
Ahead of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants acquired him from Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh. With that move included, Arjun’s overall IPL earnings have now reached ₹1.7 crore.
Arjun Tendulkar’s salary by season
IPL 2021 - ₹20 lakh - Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022 - ₹30 lakh - Mumbai Indians
IPL 2023 - ₹30 lakh - Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024 - ₹30 lakh - Mumbai Indians
IPL 2025 - ₹30 lakh - Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026 - ₹20 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants?
How many IPL matches has Arjun Tendulkar played in total?
This recent appearance was Arjun Tendulkar's sixth IPL match of his career.
What was Arjun Tendulkar's IPL salary history?
He earned ₹1.4 crore from Mumbai Indians from 2021-2025 and ₹20 lakh from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026, totaling ₹1.7 crore.
Which teams has Arjun Tendulkar played for in the IPL?
Arjun Tendulkar has played for Mumbai Indians and currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants.