ENG vs PAK Tests: RCB Star Replaces Bethell At No.3; Lawrence Back In Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selector North emphasized squad balances emerging talent with experience.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially announced a 16-member squad for the first two matches of the upcoming three-match home Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to kick off on August 19. This marks a significant transition for the English national side, as it represents their very first Test assignment following the retirement of legendary all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The squad selection blends proven international experience with promising young talent as Pakistan prepares to tour England for a multi-format series featuring the three-match red-ball battle.

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Leadership Structure Announced Under Joe Root And Harry Brook

With Ben Stokes stepping away, veteran batter Joe Root has been named as captain to lead the national team into this new era. Dynamic middle-order batsman Harry Brook has been appointed as Root’s deputy captain, providing strategic leadership support as England look to establish their core setup for the upcoming home summer challenges.

Jordan Cox Replaces Injured Jacob Bethell At Number Three

A major takeaway from the squad announcement is the inclusion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Jordan Cox, who gets a vital opportunity to bat at the crucial Number 3 position. Cox replaces young sensation Jacob Bethell, who has been completely ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan after sustaining an injury during last month’s ODI series against India. Cox made his Test debut earlier this summer against New Zealand at the Oval and will now look to solidify his place in the top order.

Dan Lawrence Recalled To Strengthen Middle Order

Another notable highlight is the recall of Dan Lawrence to the national squad. Lawrence returns to the Test environment on the back of an outstanding domestic season with Surrey, offering additional depth, skill, and maturity to the English middle-order setup.

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Official Statement From National Selector Marcus North

Speaking in an official press release issued on August 6, England Men’s National Selector Marcus North explained the selection strategy behind the 16-player group. North highlighted that the squad strikes a crucial balance between emerging talent and experienced players needed to compete against a formidable Pakistan side. He commended Dan Lawrence for his exceptional run of form with Surrey, noting that his maturity and experience will greatly complement the middle order. Furthermore, North praised Jordan Cox as one of the most exciting talents in English cricket and expressed confidence in his ability to fill the Number 3 void left by Bethell's unfortunate injury.

Complete 16-Member England Test Squad Named Against Pakistan

The 16 players selected for the first two Tests against Pakistan include: Joe Root (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, and Josh Tongue.