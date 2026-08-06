IND vs SL Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India begins three-day warm-up against Sri Lanka XI on August 7.

Shubman Gill leads India to fine-tune combinations, adapt conditions.

Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah are absent due to injuries.

IND vs SL Warmup Match: India will begin their preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a three-day warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka XI. Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors will use the match to fine-tune their combinations and get accustomed to local conditions before the opening Test. The practice game will be held at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo and is expected to provide valuable match time for several players ahead of a crucial ICC World Test Championship assignment.

India vs Sri Lanka XI: Match Details & Broadcast Info

India and Sri Lanka XI warmup match will begin on Friday, August 7, and will be played at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

The action is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST each day.

Read More: Major Setback For Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis Likely To Miss 1st Test vs India

Fans in India can catch the live television broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Those preferring digital platforms can livestream the IND vs SL warmup match on the Sony LIV app and website.

IND vs SL: Key Players To Watch

The Sri Lanka XI squad is expected to feature a blend of experienced cricketers and emerging talent.

Several players who represented Sri Lanka A against India A during the June-July series are likely to be part of the side, giving the hosts a competitive unit for the practice fixture.

India, meanwhile, will enter the game without a couple of notable names. Sai Sudharsan has reportedly not travelled with the squad due to injury concerns, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out of the entire Test series.

The warm-up fixture offers India's team management an ideal opportunity to assess batting combinations, bowling workloads and fielding plans before the first Test.

It also gives players valuable time in the middle to adapt to Sri Lankan conditions, which are expected to play a major role during the two-match series.

With valuable ICC World Test Championship points at stake, both teams will be eager to make the most of this final rehearsal before the action officially begins on August 15.